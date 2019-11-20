CuriosityStream Gives The Gift Of Curiosity For The Holidays

CuriosityStream, the world's leading independent factual media company, invites viewers to embrace the curious life this holiday season with six themed weeks of original specials and series, hidden gems and curious classics, along with brain-buzzing content and holiday hacks from CuriosityStream's Ambassadors. The Gift of Curiosity kicks off Monday, November 25, 2019 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Each week, CuriosityStream unwraps a different genre representing some of its most popular, high-quality programming featuring new series and specials as well as classic favorites from its library of thousands of titles. Among the CuriosityStream premieres, viewers can expect Top Science Stories 2019, Pyramid Builders: New Clues and David Attenborough's 4K specials, Whale Wisdom (Gold Dolphin Award: Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2019; Best Human-Wildlife Interaction Film: International Wildlife Film Festival 2019) and Dragons & Damsels (Gold Dolphin Award: Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2019).

Highlights:

Food (Nov. 25) Get ready for Thanksgiving with CuriosityStream by docu-binging The History of Food, taking a look at how our culinary experience as humans has evolved throughout the ages. The food-centric week also features Modern Stone Age Family, Coffee Buzz and more!

Wildlife and Nature (Dec. 2) Celebrate the natural world with the U.S. premiere of David Attenborough's award-winning 4K specials Whale Wisdom and Dragons & Damsels. Plus, catch up on CuriosityStream's original 7-part series The Secret Lives of Big Cats, The Kingdom, and more!

Sports & Adventure (Dec. 9)

Winter sports reign supreme this time of the year, and even if you prefer cheering from the sidelines, CuriosityStream gets in the game with enough sports and adventure to satisfy every viewer. The CuriosityStream original Engineering A Pro premieres December 9th, and viewers can explore the backcountry with extreme snowboarder Jeremy Jones in Higher: The Final Chapter.

Science & Space (Dec. 16) Excelsior! CuriosityStream counts down the breakthroughs, innovations and discoveries of the last year in Top Science Stories 2019, a CuriosityStream original feature. Viewers can also go on an interstellar adventure in Living Universe, for a journey to a planet beyond our solar system in search of life.

Home & Family (Dec. 23) The holidays are the perfect time to spend with loved ones, watching programming the whole family will enjoy. CuriosityStream viewers of all ages can't go wrong with titles including Man's First Friend, The Science of Cute, Tiny House Off the Grid and more.

History (Dec. 30) As the clock counts down to the to the new year, CuriosityStream slows down and examines one of humankind's oldest questions with the premiere of Pyramid Builders: New Clues plus CuriosityStream originals Cornfield Shipwreck, Spies of War, and more.



And -- from space, science and wildlife to culture and food, CuriosityStream's resident category experts and ambassadors will offer up a seasonal sampler of fun facts, holiday hacks and behind the scenes sneak peaks that will be available on CuriosityStream's The Gift of Curiosity site as well as across CuriosityStream social media. Science and Space Ambassador Kevin DeBruin looks forward to the biggest space stories coming in 2020. Wildlife and Conservation Ambassador Stephanie Arne takes viewers inside her eco-friendly tiny home all dressed for the holidays. And Culinary and Culture Ambassador Chef Nathan Lyon serves up his best tips and tricks from the heart of every home - the kitchen.

Visit CuriosityStream.com to learn more, and to watch with a 7-day free trial.





