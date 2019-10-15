Cultural Academy For Excellence Announces CAFE 2019 Fundraising Gala With Artists David Rudder And Allison Hinds

The Cultural Academy for Excellence (CAFE) fundraising affair will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The CAFE 2019 Fundraising Gala is a black-tie affair that will feature headliner performances by world-acclaimed artists David Rudder, known as the Calypso King of the World, and Allison Hinds, aka the Queen of Caribbean Soca.

Akua Allrich, noted jazz and blues singer, as well as Image Band and CAFE's Positive Vibrations Youth Steel Orchestra, led by renowned steel pannist Josanne Francis will also perform.

The Fundraising Gala will occur at the following venue:

Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center

7808 Alumni Drive

University of Maryland, College Park, Md.

6:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

For the past 24 years, CAFE has helped over 1,500 children and families from underserved communities achieve scholastic success and personal fulfillment. The organization is dedicated to developing academic excellence, artistic brilliance, cultural awareness, and civic responsibility in all students who participate in its innovative After-School and Saturday Academy programs.

CAFE's offerings include urban gardening, robotics, health and wellness initiatives (which address childhood obesity and food insecurity issues rampant in at-risk families), youth entrepreneurship, music, dance, visual arts, and academic tutoring, as well as English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) classes for non-English speaking parents. These programs are supported by public and private sector contract awards, grants, sponsorships, and donations from generous benefactors.



"We can do even more with the help of new donors and sponsors," says Lorna Green, Founder and Executive Director of CAFE. The support and patronage at this year's Fundraising Gala will help CAFE continue to enhance the lives of our children.

Tickets for the Fundraising Gala can be purchased at: https://cafeyouth.org/gala/

The Cultural Academy for Excellence (CAFE) is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation located in Prince George's County, Maryland.

For more information please visit: cafeyouth.org

