Compass Rose Receives Helen Hayes Awards Recommendation; GIN GAME Opens in January

Compass Rose Theater, an award-winning and critically acclaimed professional theater and educational nonprofit in Annapolis, has just received a Helen Hayes Awards Recommendation for its recent production, I and You by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Jerry Winters. The show featured actors Lilli Brown and Alie Karambash and was performed in the Compass Rose Theater at Maryland Hall.

Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose Theater, said, "We are truly honored to receive a Helen Hayes Awards Recommendation. We add this well-respected recognition to our previous nominations and awards, including a Helen Hayes Award for A Chorus Line and five Helen Hayes Award nominations. This is a testament to our mission of bringing high-quality, professional theater to our community, and we are grateful."

The group also announced its upcoming production, The Gin Game by D. L. Coburn, at Maryland Hall from January 19 to February 18, 2024, featuring Equity Actors Janet Luby as Fonsia and David Elias as Weller. To buy tickets, visit the link below

Webber added, "To attain Equity membership in the actors' union means having devoted thousands of hours of training and experience working in professional theater. We are fortunate to have two such talented actors on our stage."

In this 1978 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Fonsia and Weller, two residents at a retirement home play repeated gin rummy games, revealed as metaphors for their lives. Over hilariously feisty games, they share the laughter, tears, intimate details of their long lives, and the bittersweet realities of their most challenging chapter.

The Compass Rose Theater Artistic Team for The Gin Game includes Rick Wade (Director), Barbara Webber (Producer), Theater Advisor (Lucinda Merry-Browne), Emily Palmerchuck (Lighting Designer), Omar Said (Stage Manager, Scenic Artist), Susan Flynn (Costume Designer), and Craig Martien (Sound Designer). The production team includes Gavin Fernandez (Sound Assistant ) and Ariyanna Hill (Assistant Stage Manager).

LOCATION: Compass Rose Theater is at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St, Third Floor, Annapolis, MD 21401, minutes from downtown Annapolis. Parking is free. An elevator to the third floor is available.

TICKETS: Tickets are $25-$55, available until showtime while supplies last. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Reduced prices are offered for students, seniors, military/veterans, and groups of 12 or more. Purchase tickets at the link below or by calling 410-980-6662. Doors open 20 minutes before the show, with open seating.

PERFORMANCE DATES FOR The Gin Game: Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. January 19th through February 18th, 2024.

About Compass Rose Theater

Compass Rose Theater, founded in 2011 under the leadership of Founder and Theater Advisor Lucinda Merry-Browne, is an award-winning and critically acclaimed professional theater and nonprofit teaching company in Annapolis. It is rooted in the belief that theater education creates performance excellence. The theater's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest artistic and educational standards is at the core of each presentation, whether a play, musical, reading, or workshop. It has produced more than 50 shows, garnering a Helen Hayes Award for A Chorus Line, five Helen Hayes Award nominations, and a Helen Hayes Awards Recommendation.