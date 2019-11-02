Century's Opening Knights Will Present Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS

Century High School's (CHS) award-winning Opening Knights Drama Club proudly presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas, the musical, to be performed at 7 pm on November 21-23, and December 6-7, and at 2 pm on November 23 and December 7.

Century High School is switching it up this year, presenting their mainstage musical in the winter rather than the spring, in order to bring you a holiday favorite: Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Based on the 1954 classic film which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, the stage musical stays true to the heart of the story while adding even more songs and bigger production numbers.

The musical follows Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, two former WWII servicemen with a successful song-and-dance act, as they travel with a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. Hearing that their former General's ski lodge is on the brink of closure, the performers attempt to save the lodge with an all-singing, all-dancing spectacular.

The dazzling score features well known standards including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is the Ocean and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. Filled with festive feel-good music and stunning choreography, this musical will turn the theater into a winter wonderland. White Christmas is an uplifting musical for the whole family.

Directors Lucas and Caitlyn Hewitt are very excited to bring White Christmas to the stage at CHS. Mr. Hewitt shared, "When you really get to the heart of the action in the play, this musical is about selflessly helping others and believing in the four pillars of the Christmas Spirit: Generosity, Kindness, Forgiveness, and Love. Our goal is to give you a family experience that exudes these feelings. We want to take you back to a more simple and innocent time where people focused on others instead on themselves. We hope you can forget about your hectic lives and enjoy a family outing that will leave you smiling.

The show is free for all active duty military and veterans. A Toys for Tots collection bin will be available for donations of new, unwrapped toys for children in need, and Santa Claus will sit for photos prior to the performance.

Over 90 Century High School students are working on the show, from stage actors, to dancers, to backstage crew. Senior Sophy Leiva, who plays Martha Watson, says, "Being in the show is really an honor. White Christmas is one of my most favorite Christmas movies, and it's so exciting to play a role in it." Sophomore Molly McHugh, who is serving as a Dance Captain, explains, "This show is really fun, engaging, and meaningful. I hope the audience will leave the show with a true feeling of joy that stays with them as they sing songs they know and love."

White Christmas kicks off the holidays with shows the weekend before and the weekend after Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to make this beloved story part of your family's Christmas tradition.

Evening performances will take place in the Century High School auditorium on November 21, 22, 23 and December 6 & 7 at 7 pm. Matinees will take place at 2 pm on November 23 and December 7.

Ticket Information: Tickets are $12. Tickets may be purchased online at www.centurydrama.com.





