Century Drama to Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME in November

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon and Adapted by Simon Stephens.

Oct. 03, 2022  

This fall, the Century High School Opening Knights will perform the Tony Award -winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on November 3rd, 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th at 7 p.m. and November 12th at 2 p.m.

It's the story of 15-year-old Christopher who has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon and Adapted by Simon Stephens.

"I am thrilled to bring this play to life! We are pulling out all the stops and theatricality we can muster to make this play a visually dynamic experience for the audience, said Director Lucas Hewitt. Patrons will experience this play in a way that puts them directly in the shoes of a neurodivergent teenager as we explore Christopher's world through his eyes in hopes to build a better understanding and greater empathy toward those who see the world the differently. "

"This show is nothing that I've ever worked on before. It is creative and dynamic, and I can't wait for everyone to see the finished result, said Oma Anude who plays Mrs. Alexander"

"I really enjoyed playing such a complex and interesting character. The drama is full of talented and supportive people who have made this show an awesome ride. The amazing direction and creativity make this show incredible and I can't wait for everyone to see it, said Ian Jones who plays Christopher"

"The role of Student Director is one of the most rewarding positions in Century Drama because I help navigate how everything comes together, and I get to experience the growth of every member. I am so proud of the actors and tech crews and am honored to lead them, said Owen Knight, Student Director."

Performance Details:

November 3rd, 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

November 12th at 2 p.m.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Century High School, 355 Ronsdale Road, Sykesville, MD 21784

Ticket Information

Tickets are $12 and may be purchased by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200715®id=29&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.centurydrama.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





