Celebrate Rep Stage With An Evening Of Theatre And Cocktails On May 18

Rep Stage, the regional professional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, will host a special evening of theatre with its REPartee on Saturday, May 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This celebration marks Rep Stage's 26 years of producing quality theatre and providing educational opportunities.

The evening will start with an elegant cocktail party, with heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, and a signature cocktail, and end with some of the area's top performers singing favorite songs from Rep Stage's past musicals.

"REPartee combines elegance and fun into a must-attend event that benefits both the community and students," said committee chair, Kevin Kelehan.

The celebration will be held at the outdoor Quad of Howard Community College, located at 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland. The rain location is the Grand Hall of the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at www.howardcc.edu/REPartee or by calling the Howard Community College Educational Foundation at 443-518-1970.





