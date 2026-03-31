COMPASS ROSE CABARET To Celebrate 15th Anniversary In Annapolis

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Compass Rose Theater will present COMPASS ROSE CABARET in Annapolis, Maryland, celebrating the company’s 15th anniversary season. The musical revue will run April 10–26 at Unity by the Bay.

The production will feature songs from across the company’s history, including selections from OLIVER!, RENT, ANNIE, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, A CHORUS LINE, and CATS. The program highlights material from more than a decade of productions since the theater’s founding in 2011.

The cast will include Brady Cherneski, Jewel Freeman, Barrett Johnson, Keila Mumphord, James Toler, and Lily Glista. The production is directed by Artistic Director Madeline Austin, with musical direction and arrangements by Jack Benedict. The script is by Barrett Johnson, with choreography by Victoria Farnsworth.

Opening night on April 10 will include a Cabaret & Soirée Fundraiser honoring founder Lucinda Merry-Browne, with a post-performance reception featuring drinks and dessert.

“Our founder, Lucinda Merry-Browne, had a bold vision to bring a professional teaching theater to the Annapolis area, and we’ve been gaining momentum for 15 years. Now, we’re regularly earning prestigious Helen Hayes Award nominations and recommendations,” said Executive Director Barbara Webber. “We’ve expanded teaching opportunities—this season collaborating with Anne Arundel Community College for Rent, and this August partnering on our youth production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Historic London Town & Gardens for an outdoor, interactive Shakespeare experience.”

Compass Rose Theater produces multiple professional and educational programs each year, including student productions, camps, and classes serving the Annapolis and greater DMV community.

Ticketing Information

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with a 3:00 p.m. matinee on April 25 and Sunday performances at 4:00 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $55, with fundraiser tickets on April 10 priced from $60 to $100. Tickets are available at compassrosetheater.org or by calling 410-980-6662.