Broadway's N'kenge Joins Maestro Jack Everly And BSOÂ Pops In CIRQUE GOES HOLLYWOOD

Known for her powerful and riveting vocals, Symphony Siren and Broadway Diva N'Kenge (Motown: The Musical, Sondheim and Sondheim) joins the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jack Everly. N'Kenge will be joined by vocalist Ron Remke and Troupe Vertigo in this dazzling evening of acrobats and show-stopping numbers. Thursday - Saturday, April 4th - April 6th (8:00 p.m.) and Sunday, April 7th at (3:00 p.m.)

Performing opening night at Strathmore Music Center and continuing through the weekend at the Meyerhoff Hall, N'Kenge will perform classic musical theatre favorites such as Over the Rainbow, Beauty and the Beast and More. Music Legend Berry Gordy describes N'Kenge as "the most versatile artist I know"; and Variety raves about N'Kenge's "show-stopping performances".

The NY Post called N'Kenge "Electrifying" in the role of Mary Wells that she originated in Broadway's Smash Hit Motown: The Musical and she is excited to be in Baltimore once again, fresh from starring in Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies Directed by Emmy Winner Andre De Sheilds, and touring with several all-star casts at various Symphony Orchestra's throughout the country. N'Kenge starred in the Michael Jackson Tribute Show World Tour and has been seen as a soloist at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra to name a few.

N'Kenge dazzled as a soloist with Houston Symphony in its highly anticipated concert alongside Montego Glover and Capathia Jenkins under the baton of Principal Pops Conductor, Steve Reineke. In addition to being a Brand Ambassador to celebrities' new go-to make-up line "Sheree Cosmetics" https://shereecosmetics.com and popular sunglasses line "Velvet Eyewear" https://velveteyewear.com N'Kenge will Star as Dorothy Dandridge in an off-Broadway production this Summer 2019. For more info on the musical, please visit www.dorothydandridgemusical.com You can learn more about N'Kenge, her recordings and concert tours by visiting www.nkengemusic.com





