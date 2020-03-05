Blueshift Dance And Human Landscape Dance Present THE PINK MOON DANCE FESTIVAL

Two local dance companies are co-hosting a brand new festival taking place in the heart of Baltimore City. Artistic Directors Caitlin McAfee and Malcolm Shute came together in the fall of 2019 and decided to bring together a group of colleagues who wished to showcase shorter works of contemporary dance. A casual night of dance evolved into a full week of exciting activities, including classes, workshops, and dance film screenings.

Caitlin McAfee, Artistic Director of BlueShift Dance, says, "Malcolm and I are excited to keep alive the tradition of connecting the field of dance in and around Baltimore by inviting artists to showcase their talents." Shute, Artistic Director of Human Landscape Dance, came up with the festival's namesake. He felt it could be a celebration of spring, due to the timing of the festival; during the first full moon in April, otherwise known as the Pink Moon.

The Master Class Series is open to advanced and professional dancers, who reportedly find it difficult to find technique classes to attend on a regular basis in the city. Feedback like this has spawned other attempts to serve the dance community, like the Baltimore Dance Artists' Cooperative Classes. The full schedule can be found at bit.ly/CLASSSERIES, where dancers can also pre-register for classes like the "Wider Circles" workshop, described by Alice Howes (Artistic Director of Trajectory Dance Project) as an introduction for "dancers to improvisation and composition structures that encourage inclusion and community-building." Each class is led by an experienced professional dancer with expertise in the subject matter. Attending a class in the series earns patrons $5 off one ticket to a showcase.

Before each Choreography Showcase, the makers of a number of dance films will be present to discuss the making of their work, followed by a screening. These events are free to any patrons arriving 30 minutes before showtime. Three shorter films will be screened at 7:30 on Saturday, April 4, and one longer film will be screened at 2:30 on Sunday, April 5.

The week will culminate in two Choreography Showcases featuring a variety of artists, including independent, incorporated, and non-profit organizations. One, led by award-winning dance-maker Nikki Daniels, hails from Pittsburgh, and will be premiering two new works; one each day. Another exciting highlight is a performance by former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater member Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, in a piece by Darrell Grand Moultrie, whose bio can be found at https://www.alvinailey.org/alvin-ailey-american-dance-theater/darrell-grand-moultrie. After attending the Baltimore School for the Arts, Fisher-Harrell went on to perform with AAADT for 13 years. She is a beloved figure in the dance community of Baltimore, and her performances have been critically acclaimed for decades.

Performances take place at 45 W Preston Street, Baltimore MD, 21201 at Baltimore Theatre Project. The space is equipped with a lift for patrons who need it. Metered street parking is available, and is generally free after 6pm. Allow extra time to park! Concessions are available at the venue.

Details about the festival can be found at bit.ly/PINKMOONTIX where tickets can also be purchased for Choreography Showcases only. Artists showcasing work include:





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You