Baltimore Symphony Premieres 'The BSO at the BBC Proms: A Gala Celebration on May 9, 2020

As you may know, Maestra Marin Alsop will be leaving the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra after this season. Here is a chance to record this brilliant conductor in a perfect setting, London's Royal Albert Hall.

Thanks to the BBC, on May 9, 2020, Maryland Public Television will broadcast this special event on Saturday, May 9 at 6 p.m. and

mpt.org/livestream. At 6 p.m. you can watch an interview with Maestra Alsop and the soloist Thibaudet. Following the concert, there will also be a discussion.

This concert was recorded in August, 2018. and was part of the BBC Proms and is truly a special concert.

The program includes Leonard Bernstein's SLAVA! A POLITICAL OVERTURE and

Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5.

Also on the program is Bernstein's Symphony No. 2 with pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet (known for his solo work on the film "The Notebook".

The broadcast will take place on MPT's main channel, as well as livestreamed on MPT digital platform including mpt.org/livestream.

For the full experience including pre- and post-concert content and a link to MPT's telecast stream, viewers can tune in via BSOmusic.org/GalaCelebration.

So set your DVR's for this memorable event.

