Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Cancels All Performances Through November 29

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has announced the cancellation of all upcoming performances and events through at least November 29, the Baltimore Sun reports.

The Season Opening Gala Concert with Hilary Hahn, has been rescheduled for June 20, 2021 at 7 pm. It will now be a celebration of Maestra Marin Alsop with special guest Renée Fleming.

"We are deeply disappointed that we are not able to open our exciting 2020-21 season as originally planned, but we know these actions are necessary for the safety of our musicians, staff and audience members," said President and CEO Peter Kjome.

Ticket holders for the impacted events will be contacted directly with their options.

The symphony will also launch a new digital concert series in the fall, with details forthcoming.

