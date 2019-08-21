Baltimore Center Stage Announces Cast And Artistic Team For MISS YOU LIKE HELL

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the cast and artistic team for Miss You Like Hell, the season-opening musical of the 2019/20 mainstage season. In kicking off the theater's 57th season, Miss You Like Hell will play in the Head theater from September 12-October 13, 2019.

Written by Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Miss You Like Hell is a timely mother-daughter musical about escaping and belonging. Join Olivia and her mother Beatriz on a cross-country road trip of discovery and inextricable bonds. This powerful musical odyssey, with music and lyrics by Erin McKeown, explores the joys and complexities of being a family in a changing country, resonating with the headlines of today.

Miss You Like Hell is directed by Rebecca Martínez, in her Baltimore Center Stage directorial debut. The cast includes Gisela Adisa (Officer/Ensemble); Anthony Alfaro* (Lawyer/Ensemble); Ceasar F. Barrajas+ (Manuel); Jaela Cheeks-Lomax* (Pearl); Jono Eiland* (ICE Official/Ensemble); Stephanie Gomérez* (Olivia); Calvin McCullough* (Guy at Motel Desk/Ensemble); Michael Medeiros (Mo); Rachel Stern (Legal Clerk/Ensemble); Raphael Nash Thompson* (Higgins); and Lorraine Velez* (Beatriz). The creative team includes, Martinez (Director); Reid Thompson (Set Designer); Harry Nadal (Costume Designer); Elizabeth Mak (Lighting Designer); Tiffany Underwood Holmes (Music Director); Alex Perez (Choreographer); Charles Coes and Nathan Roberts (Sound Designers); Danielle Teague-Daniels* (Resident Stage Manager); Josie Felt* (Assistant Stage Manager); and Cori Dioquino (Assistant Director).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Preview performances for Miss You Like Hell begin Thursday, September 12, and the show will close Sunday, October 13.





