Baltimore Center Stage And National Aquarium Host Screening of FOR THE LIVING IN A TIME OF EXTINCTION

A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a world premiere play written by Baltimore playwright, Miranda Rose Hall.

A darkly comic play performed by a single actor, this show provides an awakening about what it means to be human in an era of man-made extinction. A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a communal experience driven by intimate storytelling that encourages audiences to wake up and contend with the climate crisis around them. The show is streaming July 15-August 8.

"I can't wait for our audiences to experience A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction," said BCS Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation Annalisa Dias. "At a time when the impacts of the climate crisis feel so present (from ice storms and mass power outages across the Midwest to the COVID-19 pandemic), this play offers us all a profound and hopeful pathway to contemplate the enormity of the interconnected challenges before us. I'm also thrilled that we're partnering with the National Aquarium on this project, and that they'll be helping us and our audiences find meaningful action we can take locally and nationally."

"It has been so inspirational supporting Baltimore Center Stage as the climate science consultant for A Play for the Living in the Time of Extinction," said National Aquarium Community Programs Manager Sarah Doccolo. "In keeping with the Aquarium's goal of combatting climate change, this partnership with Baltimore Center Stage, whose role is emotive storytelling, has the power to channel climate grief into real action. While the play takes the crowd on an emotional journey, the Aquarium is able to provide tangible conservation actions to a freshly inspired audience."

In addition to the streaming show, a screening will take place at the National Aquarium on July 22nd at 8pm. Audiences will explore the themes of the play through pre- and post-show activities led by Aquarium experts. "We offered our climate science content expertise for the production's dramaturgical process," said Sarah Doccolo, "and are excited to do the same with a live audience. It's powerful when two iconic Baltimore cultural institutions can create an evening of theater and science. Global climate change poses serious challenges, but each one of us has the ability and responsibility to care for our ocean planet."

A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction begins streaming on July 15, 2021. Press night is Thursday, July 15.