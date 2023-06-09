BLOCK PARTY: Showcasing Baltimore's Best Black Improv Comedians to be Presented at BlakWater House

Highwire Improv will present Block Party, an Improv Comedy show at BlakWater House (218 W. Saratoga Street) on Friday June 14 at 8pm. The show is produced by Tashika Campbell and Blue Cavell-Allette. Block Party is a showcase of the funniest improv in Baltimore, with an all-Black cast of comedians. This show will feature short-form comedy games, long-form sitcom-style shows, interviews, and more. Food and beverage will be available for purchase on site.

Come see Baltimore's best Black improvisers and maybe get in on the fun yourself! Featuring world-renowned troupe Cake Walk and the Baltimore Tastemakers.

How to Purchase Tickets:

Tickets are $12 in advance, and can be purchased on Eventbrite Click Here or $15 at the door on the day of the event. For updates on the event, RSVP on Facebook here.

Lineup:

Cake Walk, an independent all Black improv troupe that has toured all over the United States, won a global March Madness of Improv tournament against 63 other teams, who have pioneered sitcom-style improv shows from Baltimore.

T﻿astemakers, a show that combines interview and improv to learn about the world's coolest people - creatives, entrepreneurs, change agents, and community leaders, then turns things around into incredible comedy.

Getting There:

BlakWater House is located at the intersection of Saratoga and Park Avenue.

Street and lot parking are available: street parking is free after 6pm, $1.25/hour prior to 6pm, while lot parking on Saratoga Street is a $10.00/day rate.

MTA Bus Stops:

Saratoga and Park (stop 3035, lines 80, 115, CityLINK Blue)

Cathedral and Saratoga (stop 502, lines 51, 320)

Light Rail Stop: Lexington Market Light Rail Station

About Highwire Improv:

Highwire Improv is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improvisation. Our mission is to steward a community of artists committed to growth, collaboration, joy, and justice - in Baltimore and around the world - through improvisational theater. Our motto, Community First, commits us to learning how we can all create theater and bring our community to the world through the art of improv.

For more information on Highwire Improv, visit www.highwireimprov.com or follow @highwireimprov.

About BlakWater House:

We are dedicated to the development and nurturing of Baltimore City's most innovative and groundbreaking talent. Prioritizing wellness, industry access and freedom of expression while capturing the stories of our guests via sound, film and events. Our four pillars are: Music Production + Recording Services, Video Production Services + Film, Event Space/Lounge, and Programs + Courses.

For more information on BlakWater House, visit www.blakwatermusic.com or follow @blakwaterhouse.

About Tashika Campbell

Tashika is a veteran improviser, originally from Charlotte, North Carolina. Co-founder of the award-winning troupe Cake Walk, Tashika is a sought-after performer, facilitator and teacher. Currently, she serves as the lead coordinator for the 1st Improv festival dedicated to performers of the global majority, in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area, known as "F.A.M. Fest." A leader in the community, Tashika also serves on the board of directors at the Baltimore Improv Group as the Vice President.

About Blue Cavell-Allette

Blue Cavell-Allette is an award winning interdisciplinary artist from Baltimore who has been featured as a performer and teacher at theaters across North America. Blue has created and produced popular long running shows that highlight black improv performers including Block Party, Blue is currently the co-facilitator of The Arts and Social Justice Fellowship with Strathmore Cultural Institute and Woolly Mammoth Theater and a professor of Applied Improv at Morgan State University.