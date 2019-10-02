BELLE! Tennessee Williams Improv Comedy Parody Announced For 2019 Charm City Fringe Festival

Charm City Fringe Festival and Fade to Black present Belle! An improvised comedic play at Charm City Fringe Festival in the style of Tennessee Williams.

This original comedic one-act play lovingly parodies great works such as a Streetcar Named Desire and The Glass Menagerie.

Even audiences who have ever heard of those works will see a hilarious and emotional stage play filled with big characters, bigger secrets and steamy love triangles.

Belle! is directed by Alan J. McCombs who joined the Baltimore Improv Group in 2014. McCombs trained with BIG as well as in workshops in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and in Philadelphia. McCombs was a founding member of Casually Dope, a project formed in 2013 as Minority Re'port. McCombs has performed in a variety of festivals across the country including the San Diego Improv Festival, the Boston Comedy Arts Festival, and the Del Close Marathon.

The cast list includes Frankie Daniels, Rasheed Green, Alan J. McCombs, Kristen McKenzie, Kim Scarfe, Sam Van Sant, and Brian E. Young.

Belle at Charm City Fringe runs on Friday, 10/11 - 6:30 PM, Saturday, 10/12 - 8:15 PM, Sunday, 10/13 - 1:15 PM, Thursday, 10/17 - 10:00 PM, Saturday, 10/19 - 3:00 PM, and Sunday, 10/20 - 1:15 PM. or updated information go to charmcityfringe.com

ABOUT FADE TO BLACK: Fade to Black is a Baltimore-based improv comedy team that improvises story-based shows on an audience suggestion. Founded in late 2016, the team performs most often performs an improvised movie. In Baltimore, they frequently create genre-specific shows such as horror film show Oh! The Horror and Christmas-themed action movies, and a run of sci-fi movie-themed shows which parodies properties such as Star Trek and Star Wars.

ABOUT CHARM CITY FRINGE: Charm City Fringe (CCF) is part of the worldwide network of fringe festivals. CCF aims to connect and develop Baltimore's theater community, engage new and existing audiences, and include communities not commonly represented. Through its annual theater festival and regular educational community workshops, CCF is cultivating Baltimore as a hub for theater and the performing arts. For more information, visit charmcityfringe.com.





