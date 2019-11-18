BARE Makes Its Balitmore Premiere at Iron Crow Theatre

November 18, 2019: Bare, the worldwide coming-of-age rock musical phenomenon and one the most significant pieces of contemporary queer musical theatre, follows a group of high school renegades at a Catholic co-ed boarding school as they wrestle with their sexuality, their religion, and ultimately their identity. With deep honesty, alarming cultural relevance, and a gritty, alt-rock-pop score reminiscent of RENT and Spring Awakening, Bare delivers one of the most powerful and gripping theatrical experiences of this generation - an introspective into the fragility of our "bare" humanity.

"In a 'post-equality America', where marriage equality is the law of the land and where LGBTQ youth are more visible than ever, it's easy to believe that we're beyond the oppression and bigotry once thought to be prevalent against LGBTQ youth," said Artistic Director Sean Elias. "Unfortunately, that's simply not the reality. Hate crimes committed against LGBTQ people have seen the most drastic rise in years, and according to the Human Rights Campaign, 92% of LGBTQ youth say they are exposed to negative messaging about being LGBTQ in school. The issues presented in Bare are as immediate and blistering in their demand for change as they were when the musical debuted Off-Broadway in 2004."

CAST & PRODUCTION TEAM

Featuring Catelynn Brown* as Ivy, Hana Clarice as Tanya, Brian Dauglash as Lucas, Rebecca Dreyfuss as Claire, Benjamin Eisenhour as Jason, Patrick Gorirossi as Alan, Nikolai Granados as Matt, Jonas David Grey^ as Priest, Danielle Harrow^ as Sister Chantelle, Ariana Hooberman-Piñeiro as Rory, Brett Klock as Peter, Aileen Mitchener as Nadia, Sam Slottow as Diane, and Bailey Walker as Kyra.

Music and Book by Damon Intrabartolo. Book by Jon Hartmere. Directed and Choreographed by Sean Elias^ with Musical Direction by Charles Johnson. Set Design by Jericho Stage, Lighting Design by Thomas P. Gardner^, Costume Design by April Forrer^ and Sound Design by Sam Lee^. Stage Management provided by River Hansen^ with Assistant Stage Management provided by Sami Boyd. Safer Spaces training provided by Shawna Potter of Hollaback! Baltimore.

* Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association, the professional union for actors and stage managers in the United States.

^ Denotes Iron Crow Theatre Resident Artist.

PERFORMANCES & TICKETS

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.ironcrowtheatre.org/bare. All performances take place at the historic Baltimore Theatre Project located at 45 West Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. All programming follows the performance schedule outlined below:

December 6 - December 15, 2019

Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 West Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Friday, December 6

8:00pm opening performance of Bare

Complimentary Opening Night Reception to follow.

Saturday, December 7

8:00pm performances of Bare

Sunday, December 8

5:30pm performance of Bare

Thursday, December 12

7:00pm performance of Bare

Friday, December 13

8:00pm performance of Bare

Saturday, December 14

2:00pm & 8:00pm performances of Bare

Sunday, December 15

5:30pm closing performance of Bare

Individual ticket prices for Bare

General Admission: $35

Educator / Military / Senior: $30

Student: $20

All ticket prices above reflect the removal of all fees; pay one flat rate, online or in person. In addition, any individual with difficulty attending a production at the ticket prices set are sincerely encouraged to reach out to the theatre directly at boxoffice@ironcrowtheatre.org as additional discounts and sponsorship opportunities may be available.





