Adventure Unveils Episode Two Of ARTISTICALLY BLACK With Dannielle Hutchinson

Host Dannielle Hutchinson will be joined by ATMTC Academy's very own Tony Thomas, illustrious dancer, director, teaching artist and architect.

Sep. 8, 2021  
Adventure unveils the second episode of Artistically Black. Host Dannielle Hutchinson will be joined by ATMTC Academy's very own Tony Thomas, illustrious dancer, director, teaching artist and architect. What doesn't he do? Dannielle and Tony will talk about Tony's journey as an artist, the barriers plaguing Black artists, how the industry has changed, and his vision for the future of musical theatre! Artistically Black begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Executive Team Leon Seemann, and Chil Kong are delighted to see two of Adventure's own on screen together. Says Kong, "Dannielle and Tony have been at the forefront of innovating and developing ATMTC Academy's programming. They make it possible to share our love of theatre with new students, and we couldn't do it without them."

Episode two of Artistically Black will premiere free on Facebook on September 12, 2021 at 3PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.


