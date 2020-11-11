Adventure Theatre's MIXING IT UP Presents Thom Sesma

Mixing It Up with Erin Quill will premiere free on Facebook November 15, 2020 at 2PM ET.

Adventure Theatre MTC will continue Sunday StoryTimes with Mixing It Up with Erin Quil bringing new light to biracial and multi-racial stories. This week, Erin will interview fellow multi-racial Broadway actor Thom Sesma. Adventure Theatre MTC's Storytimes are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook Live.

Thom Sesma's New York career began with his Broadway debut in the original production of La Cage Aux Folles in 1984. Recent credits include the title role in the off-Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd; Classic Stage Company's Arturo Ui and Pacific Overtures, for which he was nominated for a Lortel Award. His most recent work includes Unknown Soldier, by Daniel Goldstein and the late Michael Freidman, which had just opened at Playwrights Horizon and abruptly closed in the fight against COVID-19. During this time, Thom has been active with live-stream performances, recordings and projects in development, including Public Theatre/WNYC's Richard II, NAATCO's First Read presentation of Romeo And Juliet, and Paradise Lost for Hudson Valley Shakespeare, along with Misalliance and Mrs. Warren's Profession for The Gingold Group on Seth Rudetsky's Plays in the House. As an actor of mixed-race heritage (Basque-American and Japanese) he is a strong advocate for diversity in all aspects of the entertainment industry, from performance to production to management.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong hopes that these segments will be an inspiration to the next generation of theatre artists and Broadway hopefuls.

Says Kong, "What's great about each guest is that they bring their personal stories of both struggles and triumphs as people of color on Broadway. I believe Thom Sesma's commitment to using the challenges he's faced to change even one person's mind about diversity in theatre will inspire young artists of color and help them see that there is a place for them in musical theatre."

Mixing It Up with Erin Quill will premiere free on Facebook November 15, 2020 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

