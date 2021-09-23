Adventure Theatre to Interview Zachary Piser About Theatre in a Covid World

This Sunday, Artistic Director Chil Kong will lead a discussion with Broadway actor Zachary Piser and local DMV artists as they discuss the challenges of going live and in person as both a performer and teaching artist guiding students and audiences as we return to a new world through COVID's impact. They will discuss the challenges and opportunities artists face as well as the students urgent need to return to in-person training. This digital presentation begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Executive Team Leon Seemann and Chil Kong are delighted to welcome back Zachary Piser. Says Kong, "COVID has reshaped our world in so many ways, and now that we're moving back to in-person shows and classes again, we're entering a new phase of pandemic life. During this transition, it's important to continue to have these conversations about challenges, new and old."

This digital interview with Zachary Piser will premiere free on Facebook on September 26, 2021 at 3PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

Zachary Noah Piser was the Evan Hansen alternate on Broadway (performing Wednesday and Saturday matinees), after originating Dear Evan Hansen's premiere international production in Toronto. Other Broadway: Wicked (Boq). Off-Broadway: Barrow Street Theatre's West End transfer of Sweeney Todd (Tobias), Mad Libs Live!. Favorite Regional: The Heart of Rock & Roll (The Old Globe, world premiere), Godspell (Marriott Theatre). Zach has also performed at various venues throughout the New York metropolitan area including MetLife Stadium, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Merkin Concert Hall, Green Room 42, Symphony Space, Birdland, & Joe's Pub. He is a Bay Area native and proud Northwestern grad!