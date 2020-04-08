Adventure Theatre Mtc Takes Its Summer Scholarship Auditions To A Digital Platform

Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC) Academy announces it will continue to award over $25,000 in scholarships for its sixth consecutive year to young performing arts students in the Montgomery County and Washington, D.C. area for its Summer Camps despite the COVID-19 pandemic. No student at ATMTC Academy is ever turned away for their inability to pay. For information about scholarships, e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

The majority of the scholarship funds lends itself Adventure Theatre MTC's Summer Stock and its Summer Musical Theater Training Program, two technique-based training programs for teens interested in musical theatre in Rockville, MD.

Adventure Theatre MTC's Summer Musical Theater Training Program, is an inclusive training program is committed to the development of the next generation of performers by providing focused instruction in an immersive musical theater environment. In 2018, ATMTC Academy also announced the addition of a performance opportunity, its Teen Summer Stock production, providing a challenging outlet for students to develop the skills necessary to be successful, professional performers - including self-discipline, teamwork, problem solving, and self-confidence. This year's production will be The Addams Family. Rehearsals begin July 27, 2020. Performances will be August 21-23, 2020.

For its youngest summer campers, Adventure Theatre MTC also offers the Madeleine Peeler Scholarship toward its Summer Musical Theatre Camp. Low-income students are welcome to apply to experience a two-week musical theater day camp with a final performance on Adventure Theatre's stage in Glen Echo Park. There is no audition required for this application.

These scholarships are designed to encourage and support outstanding performing arts students who have the work ethic and will to succeed on the stage in their academic or professional career regardless of their ability to pay. Scholarship award recipients will be announced by June 1, 2020.

Summer Musical Theater Training Program award recipients will choose between the 2 style-specific sessions offered in summer 2020: Movie Musical Study (June 22- July 10, 2020) and Contemporary Musical Theater Study (July 13-31, 2020), both complete with a Day Trip to NYC to see a Broadway show and take a Broadway Master Class. Students will be placed into a Company based on factors including ability, age, and experience. Companies will train together in technique-specific classes and will work collaboratively during the rehearsal process on assigned musical numbers, vignettes, and scenes to be presented on the last day of the session for family and friends.

Margo Brenner Collins, Education Director, says of the scholarships, "COVID-19 is making finances very difficult for our local families. As an organization, we've dedicated our time to teaching these young students the techniques for them to succeed, whether it's on a professional stage or in a high school audition. It's not a talent search; it's an opportunity for students to develop the skills to become the best performer they can be."

Scholarship auditions will be accepted until April 26, 2020 at 5pm. Interested students should submit an audition digitally following the instructions here: https://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/academy-classes/student-auditions/. For additional assistance, contact info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.





