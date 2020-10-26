Adventure Theatre MTC Welcomes Mary Nhin to StoryTime

Sunday Storytime with Mary Nhin premiered free on Facebook October 25, 2020 at 2 pm.

Adventure Theatre MTC welcomed Mary Nhin to its StoryTime this Sunday, October 25. Nhin read from her book Masked Ninja with Adventure Theatre's Artistic Director Chil Kong as host.

Masked Ninja is one of Nhin's Grow Grit Series of books developed to instill entrepreneurial skills in young children: Through a child's eyes, the world may seem chaotic with coronavirus (COVID-19), masks, and social distancing. Masked Ninja explains what's going on in our current pandemic and shows us actionable steps we can take to prevent the spread of viruses and racism.

Mary Nhin was born in Texarkana, Texas to Vietnamese immigrant parents. For 20 years, she has successfully founded 12 companies including a sushi chain, a health business, real estate companies, and a consulting business. She has been awarded the 40 under 40 award, Best Sushi Award, and Inc 5000. When she's not busy with her three boys, she loves all things health and food-related, reading, and playing tennis.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong see complimentary work between the theatre's mission with children and Nhin's work: supporting social-emotional learning, cultivating self-confidence, and preparing for life's challenges. Says Kong, "Through her stories of a Ninja, Mary helps kids explore kindness, anxiety, shyness, and many other topics they may struggle with. Giving families tools-through books or on stage-helps empower children while introducing them to new characters and cultures."

