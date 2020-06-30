Adventure Theatre MTC Premieres A LOVE LETTER TO MYSELF, an LGBTQ+ Digital Presentation

Adventure Theatre MTC extends pride month in a free digital presentation "Love Letter To My Younger Self," a message of hope from LGBTQ+ actors and performers in the Washington, DC area. Inspired by the IT GETS BETTER Project, this digital presentation premieres July 5, 2020 at 2pm.

Confirmed participating artists include:

RJ Pavel

Gregory Ken Strasser

Aria Velz

TP Huth

Rick Westerkamp

Jon Jon Johnson

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are thrilled to be able to bring this presentation to Adventure's audiences. Says Kong, " We at Adventure continue to focus on the next generation by providing a platform for our LGBTQ+ community, celebrating many artists and families in our industry, and giving genuine optimism to children discovering their identities."

"Love Letter To My Younger Self" premieres free on Facebook July 5, 2020 at 2pm. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

