Adventure Goes Medieval with New Original Play THE TRUTH ABOUT KRAMPUS

This week, Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday digital productions will feature a digital reading of an original work entitled The Truth About Krampus by Charlotte La Nasa. Adventure Theatre MTC's digital productions are Sundays at 3PM ET (note new time) free on Facebook-Live.

Pre-teen Edda believes the church officials running her medieval Austrian village aren't being honest about the magical creature Krampus. When tragedy strikes, Edda is determined to find out the truth: Is Krampus the Helpful Beast still out there? And if he takes her to the top of the fabled mountain, what will she see? Navigating the dangerous, magical, "Dark Wood," Edda must find the right tools to face life's heart-wrinkling moments and find the voice she's been missing all along.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong look forward to presenting this new play to family audiences. Says Kong, "Even as we emerge from the pandemic, Adventure remains committed to championing new works for the stage and to the digital storytelling space. Digital readings have become one of our most useful tools for developing a script, and we're honored to bring this incredible story to life for the first time on Sunday."

The Truth About Krampus will premiere free on Facebook on July 25, 2021, at 3PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.