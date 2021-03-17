Adventure Explores Egyptian Heritage With New Original Play HIS MAJESTY, HERSELF

This week, Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday StoryTime will feature a reading of an original work entitled His Majesty, Herself by May Treuhaft-Ali. The story surrounds an Egyptian-American archaeology student who embarks on a journey through Egypt's ancient ruins and mythical realms to uncover the truth about her Egyptian roots. Adventure Theatre MTC's digital productions are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook Live.

In His Majesty, Herself, Reem, an Egyptian-American college student from DC, visits Cairo for the first time on a summer trip with her archaeology class. While there, she receives visitations from the female pharaoh Hatshepsut. Hatshepsut is concerned that the narrative of her reign has been distorted over the centuries, and seeks Reem's help in setting the record straight. Together, Reem and Hatshepsut embark on an archaeological quest that leads them to many of Egypt's most famous sites, and to Duat, the ancient Egyptian Land of the Dead. By telling Hatshepsut's story, Reem finds a way to make her heritage her own.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong look forward to presenting a new world to family audiences. Says Kong, "The best thing that's come out of our virtual readings is that we now have this unique opportunity to present stories from every part of the world. We love presenting these various stories by up-and-coming playwrights because they encourage kids and parents alike to expand their imagination and explore a universe that's not like their own."

Digital reading of His Majesty, Herself will premiere free on Facebook on March 21, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.