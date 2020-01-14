A Scripted Comedy Show is Coming To Baltimore's Station North With THE GREATEST SKETCH SHOW IN AMERICA

The nonprofit Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) brings scripted comedy to Maryland audiences with The Greatest Sketch Show in America for one-night only.

Kim Scarfe produces the sketch show after previously bringing comedy competition Comedy Deathmatch 3000 to the The BIG Theater stage. Scarfe originally began performing improv comedy in Iowa.

"There's been a lot of talk about how we put a ridiculous amount of time into creating a show...and that's true," Scarfe said. "it's also true that every meeting, rehearsal, and session in the writers' room is just as rewarding as the final performance,"

"Our experiences as improvisers at BIG, especially through the focus on game style improv, helps us to not only recognize what is funny in a situation and to follow that, but it also give us a better understanding of how to structure our sketches."

As taught in the Baltimore Improv Group's classes, this type of improv focuses on creating comedy with a single unusual focus or idea. Scarfe regularly teaches improv classes with BIG and performs every weekend with an improv team called GUS.

The team of creators includes six performers who all perform improv comedy regularly.

"What we have learned in our improv classes here at BIG has been a real asset to our writing. On the flip side, our experiences as sketch writers help us to create better improv scenes out of nothing. We laugh a lot, and sometimes we cry. I love the GSSiA team, and I'd die laughing for each and every one of them."

The Greatest Sketch Show in America is Thursday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m. at The BIG Theater, 1727 N. Charles St. For updated information go to bigimprov.org/greatestsketch



Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) serves as the city's leading non-profit improv comedy venue. BIG began in 2004 and now entertains with over 120 shows each year. With an annual audience of over 5,000 people, over 100 regular performers present audiences with shows every night of the week. As part of Young Audiences of Maryland (YAMD), BIG performs in assemblies and teaching residencies in Maryland schools.

The BIG Theater opened in October 2017 in Station North. The theater offers 3,000 square feet of space for shows; classes and workshops for adults, kids, and teens; a podcast studio; and a lobby connecting actors, comedy performers, and audiences. BIG shows include improv comedy, stand-up, sketch, and more.

