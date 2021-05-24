24th Annual Celebration of the Arts in Howard County Announced

You're invited to the 24th annual Celebration of the Arts! The Celebration, the Howard County Arts Council's primary fundraising event and an annual opportunity to celebrate the wealth of artistic talent in our community, will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Jim Rouse Theatre for Performing Arts.

By moving to the fall what traditionally has been a spring event, the Arts Council will have the opportunity to safely plan and execute a live, in-person Celebration. While the evening will look and feel a bit different without the customary opening reception, this year's Celebration will still allow them to celebrate the artists in the community who are critical to their recovery by continuing to provide an opportunity for them to shine.

Event tickets will be $40 and will go on sale in July. HCAC will comply with all government and venue health and safety guidelines and should circumstances occur preventing HCAC from safely hosting a live show, the gala will become a virtual event.

They hope you'll join them as they celebrate the talented artists in the community! The Celebration will begin at 7:00pm and feature the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition and the presentation of the 2020 Howie Awards. In addition, the Celebration art auction will showcase select works by local artists, providing art lovers with the chance to add to their collections.

The Rising Star Performing Arts Competition showcases up to ten emerging performing artists or small ensembles (ages 18-35) - who live, work or study in Howard County - vying for a $5,000 professional development award. Ticket holders will vote for their favorite performance, with the top vote-getter receiving the title of 2021's Rising Star.

The 2020 Howie Awards will also be presented during the Celebration. Each year, the Howie Awards recognize an Outstanding Artist, Outstanding Arts Educator, and Outstanding Business or Community Supporter of the Arts. Nominees are judged on their contributions and the impact they have had on the artistic life of Howard County.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit us online at hocoarts.org/celebration or call 410-313-ARTS (2787).