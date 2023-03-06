Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PING PONG Comes to Salzburg This Summer

Performances run Thursday 20 July - Friday 18 August.

Mar. 06, 2023  
PING PONG Comes to Salzburg This Summer

Ping Pong comes to Salzburg this summer! Performances run Thursday 20 July - Friday 18 August.

'If you want to join our group, the others say you have to do something crazy!' Esra would like to hang out with the girls from the other class in her year. But doing something crazy - does she even want to do that? And what could she do? Looking for a chance to prove herself, she eyes Vlad at the ping-pong table. He is waiting alone and listening to music.

When Esra sees his new headphones, she realizes what would be totally crazy...

In this musical and theatrical show featuring singing, guitar, saxophone and percussion, a volley of insecurities, taunts and common interests fly around the table in a musical quickfire game of table tennis.

CREATIVE TEAM

Annika Haller Direction and Sets

Eva-Mareike Uhlig Costumes

Armela Madreiter Dramaturgy

CAST

Sophie Negoïta Esra (Gesang)

Máté Herczeg Vlad (Gesang)

Sophie Oberleitner Action (Gitarre)

Greta Franzelin Star (Saxophon)

Augustas Būrė Percussion




Daniel Barenboim Will Be Honored With a Charity Gala Concert in May Photo
Daniel Barenboim Will Be Honored With a Charity Gala Concert in May
Hommage Daniel Barenboim comes to Salzburg in May. The charity gala concert is set for Saturday 29 May 2023.
PING PONG Comes to Salzburg This Summer Photo
PING PONG Comes to Salzburg This Summer
Ping Pong comes to the Salzburg Festival this summer. Performances run 20 July - 18 August 2023.
LANIMA DEL FILOSOFO Comes to Salzburg in May Photo
L'ANIMA DEL FILOSOFO Comes to Salzburg in May
L‘anima Del Filosofo comes to Salzburg in May. The performance is set for 27 May 2023.
Obituary: Caspar Richter Has Passed Away Photo
Obituary: Caspar Richter Has Passed Away
The German Musical Community is grieving the loss of one of the VBW's founding fathers, Caspar Richter, who passed away last night. Richter has been involved in productions like A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, The Phantom Of The Opera, Freudiana, Elisabeth, Mozart, Jekyll, and Hyde, Chicago, Rebecca, and Mel Brooks, The Producers, to name a few. Our Musical World wouldn't have been the same without his second-to-none passion.

More Hot Stories For You


Daniel Barenboim Will Be Honored With a Charity Gala Concert in MayDaniel Barenboim Will Be Honored With a Charity Gala Concert in May
February 27, 2023

Hommage Daniel Barenboim comes to Salzburg in May. The charity gala concert is set for Saturday 29 May 2023.
PING PONG Comes to Salzburg This SummerPING PONG Comes to Salzburg This Summer
February 20, 2023

Ping Pong comes to the Salzburg Festival this summer. Performances run 20 July - 18 August 2023.
L'ANIMA DEL FILOSOFO Comes to Salzburg in MayL'ANIMA DEL FILOSOFO Comes to Salzburg in May
February 13, 2023

L‘anima Del Filosofo comes to Salzburg in May. The performance is set for 27 May 2023.
Salzburg Festival 2023 is Set For This YearSalzburg Festival 2023 is Set For This Year
January 27, 2023

'The time is out of joint' - the utterance that inspires Shakespeare's Hamlet to set things right offers an insight into the works, especially the operas, that can be experienced during the Salzburg Festival's upcoming season.
ORFEO ED EURIDICE Comes to Salzburg in MayORFEO ED EURIDICE Comes to Salzburg in May
January 20, 2023

The creators of musical theatre made early use of the myth of the Thracian singer Orpheus who follows his dead bride Eurydice down into the underworld in order to restore her to the realm of the living by the power of his song.
share