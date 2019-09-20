Marc Shaiman To Premiere Oscar-Nominated Song From MARY POPPINS RETURNS In Vienna

Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated Marc Shaiman will perform 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' during the annual Hollywood in Vienna gala in the City of Music, Vienna. This is a concert world premiere of this Oscar nominated song, with Marc Shaiman performing on the piano, and Keith Lockhart on the baton. The theme for Hollywood in Vienna will be 'A Night at the Oscars' this year and the concert event will take audiences on a glamorous journey through eight decades of film music in one of the most beautiful concert halls in the world, the Konzerthaus in Vienna. The concert event will take place across two evenings on Friday, Oct. 18th and Saturday, Oct. 19th, 2019.

Previously announced, Hollywood in Vienna will hand out the iconic Max Steiner Film Music Achievement Award to Gabriel Yared ('The English Patient', 'The Talented Mr. Ripley').

"I am simply overwhelmed that 'Hollywood in Vienna' is once again playing a composition of mine in the very town where the masters of music walked and worked," says Marc Shaiman. "My co-lyricist Scott Wittman and I are grateful and humbled to be included at this wonderful event at the Konzerthaus."

In addition, Marc will also be a guest speaker at the International Film Music Symposium (FIMU) at the prestigious University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna on Wednesday, Oct. 16th to talk about his impressive body of work. For more information: www.hollywoodinvienna.com/en/events/fimu-vienna-2019





