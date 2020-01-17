BWW Review: MUSICAL UNPLUGGED at Studio 44

MUSICAL UNPLUGGED

MUSICAL UNPLUGGED, by now an institution in Austria's entertainment sector, invited into the Studio 44, near the beautiful Baroque Palace Belvedere in the heart of Vienna. Only once or twice a year, Florian Schützenhofer, the founder of MU gathers together some great voices for a unique concert experience, the perfect entertainment after a long day in the office. Due to a sudden illness of Richard Redl, Jakob Semotan ( MU Veteran) took over all of Redls songs and got himself a busy evening on stage. Semotan opened the evening on a high with Heaven On Their Minds (Jesus Christ Superstar) and set himself a high standard for the rest of the evening. One spouse said during the intermission that Semotans voice sounded crystal clear, it's like listening to a professional recording in your own living room. Concerts like these are on risk to bore audiences by wrong song choices, or by hiring just names instead of artists. Neither did the MU-Team. The likes of DENISE SCHRENZER, Drag Queen NAOMI KING, RANDY DIAMOND, MICHAEL VINZENZ, and Creator FLORIAN SCHÜTZENHOFER followed JAKOB SEMOTANS energetic Opening. It went out to be a firework of beautiful often and not so often heard Musical Anthems as well as some Chart Hits. Another one great voice took over the microphone, CHRISTOPH APFELBECK ( U/S Count KROLOCK; Dance Of The Vampires Stuttgart). It's a mess that a voice like his is going to leave Vienna, Apfelbecks voice is something you can't get enough from. It's one thing to belt out loud but it's so much harder to enchant the room with soft notes. The audience got beguiled by APFELBECKS tempting voice. The artists got accompanied by MICHAEL RÖMER, who is currently conducting the VBW Orchestra at the city's most beautiful Junkyard. Sometimes, a piano and a guy who knows how to use it are all that you need. RÖMER set the Feurich 218 literally on fire with passion and precision. When you get the chance to see MUSICAL UNPLUGGED, do not hesitate, go for it and you will get an entertaining evening, free voices, one piano, a promise MU is able to fulfill.

For more information about MUSICAL UNPLUGGED visit www.musical-unplugged.at or follow them on facebook or youtoube.

The cast of MUSICAL UNPLUGGED at Studio 44

Save the date: April, 27th MUSICAL UNPLUGGED 13 at Kulturszene Kottingbrunn





Related Articles Shows View More Austria Stories