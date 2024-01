BUNBURY Comes to Burgtheater This Month

There might be no better place for a university for music and arts than in the heart of Vienna, surrounded by historical buildings where the greatest composers of all time have been strolling around. Unsurprisingly, many now-famous musical actors, like the latest newcomer, Moritz Mausser (ROCK ME AMADEUS's Leading Man), were trained at this prestigious institution. Getting the chance to see future graduates perform in front of an audience is something you definitely can't miss. Seeing the (potential) future of Musical Theatre is always worth a visit.