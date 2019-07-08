YOU LOOK LIKE YOUR FATHER Comes to Chapel Off Chapel

For every child who grows up burying the emotional scars their father gave them, there's a dad trying and failing to be the man he wanted to be. Are we really just stuck in a cycle of becoming the men we fear or has nurture always been stronger than nature gave it credit for?

Based on a true story; original theatrical play You Look Like Your Father is an unapologetically relatable tale of fatherhood. Bouncing back and forth over three decades, this heart-hitting tale follows two generations of the same family line, as all involved face the challenges and exhilaration that parenthood brings. Breaking away from the magical view that Hollywood portrays of having children, these two entwined stories do not hold back at the hardships, internal struggles, relationship strains, and demons that this big life change can have.

Whilst big softie Zac has been unhealthily obsessed with not becoming his father, the self-assured George does not hesitate in speeding towards his own dad's mistakes each day. But with both of them now facing the reality that fatherhood could be around the corner for them, the scars their childhood left with them are torn wide open.

Steering back to his roots and away from the controversial work he's created over the past two and a half years, this is a powerfully honest and raw story, straight from the heart of prolific British playwright and Artistic Director, Kieran Gould-Dowen of Thatcher's Boy Theatre, and directed by Sydney Theatre Maker, Marcia Lemm. In a society and age where the phrase "toxic masculinity" is thrown around a lot, this play asks men three specific questions: are we doing enough as fathers to shape our boys to be respectful and confident men? What expectations are we putting on ourselves? And how much do we blame our parents for our own mistakes?

"You Look Like Your Father delves into those uncomfortable places, crushing the ideal of a perfect family, the characters really have to work to be good. It's so important for people of all ages to see work like this, to remember that someone is always looking up to you. It's certainly reminded me." - Lemm, Director.

"After years of having people around me telling me I should share my own story with the world, it's terrifying to share my vulnerabilities and experiences with everyone. But I think that's what makes this play relatable: so many of us carry the same fears and scars. So I'm excited to watch a room of strangers find commonality within that as they laugh and cry together." - Gould-Dowen, Writer & Producer.

This production opens on 28th August 2019 and runs for five nights.

Tickets: chapeloffchapel.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You