YOU ARE NOT ALONE Benefit Concert And Gala Announced

On Friday 26th July, performers from across Melbourne will come together for a special night of live music and gala entertainment to fundraise for Sands, the miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal charity.

The event is a labour of love for organiser Britni Leslie who with her husband Phillip Bolton, experienced the heartbreak of losing multiple pregnancies in the last twelve months.

The loss was not just emotionally and physically difficult, but very isolating said Leslie.

"The issue of pregnancy and infant loss is just not something that is openly discussed. We wanted to hold this event, to raise money to support the many other families who are grieving, and as a way of helping others feel less alone.

"It is not until you start talking about it, you realise how many other people have experienced their own losses.

"When a friend introduced me to the Sands charity, it was the first of many small steps towards recovery" said Leslie.

Many parents who experience pregnancy or newborn loss find that there is little understanding of their need to grieve. Sands, who operates nationally across Australia provides support, information and education to anyone affected by the death of a baby before, during or shortly after birth (www.sands.org.au)

The event has a stellar line up of musical theatre performers and live band. The evening will feature songs from Jersey Boys, Dream Girls, Book of Mormon, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen and many more. Door prizes, silent auction, drinks and canapés included.

Sponsorship and donations are still being sought from businesses, residents and community groups for the event. Opportunities are available in many forms and can be discussed by contacting the organisers on youarenotalonebenefitconcert@gmail.com.

Ticket link: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=496945.





