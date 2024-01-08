World Premiere of JAZZ MEN Opens This Week in Melbourne

JAZZ MEN arrives in Melbourne this week at the Athenaeum theatre on 10th & 11th January and is set to dazzle audiences with its non-stop breathtaking dance routines.

Renowned Melbourne choreographer Robert Sturrock is the creative mind behind this world premiere production, which features an amazing cast of 11 world-class locally based male dancers along with the emcee & vocalist Bek Chapman.

The dynamic cast of male dancers features Benito Veneziano, Leigh Sleightholme, Scott Blanco, Cameron Davey, Nathan McLaughlin, Angus Eastwood, Dan Lewis, Jesse Matthews, Dean Schulz, Davey Harris and Erik Soriano.

JAZZ MEN is a scorching hot fusion of cabaret and sensuality, A must-see dance show that moves to the rhythm of passion with dancers who captivate your imagination with their every move. It’s a vibrant & heart pounding revue that combines a grace and energy that is sure to enthral audiences.

There is a wide variety of music & songs featured in JAZZ MEN and includes On Broadway, Le Jazz Hot, Leave Your Hat On, Fever, All That Jazz, Hit The Road Jack, Feelin’ Good, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Hooked on Swing, Sing Sing Sing, Hot In Here, Let Me Entertain You, Dance Again, More, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Walk This Way, Need You Tonight and a few surprises.