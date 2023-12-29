Video: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne

All new highlights have been released from Get Technical! - Behind the Curtain of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The Regent Theatre was filled with students, teachers, and people with transferable skills to experience the Spectacular in a unique way.

Hosted by Simon Burke, Get Technical! showcased the musical's crew and technical departments with special guest Richard Martin (Technical Director), and audience members gained a special insight into the world of backstage theatre.

Watch the highlight video below!

About Moulin Rouge!

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular.. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza featuring over 70 songs including everyone’s favourite, “Lady Marmalade,” there are also thrilling new additions such as “Chandelier,” “Single Ladies,” and “Firework.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love.

