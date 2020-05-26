Victorian Opera Postpones THE WHO'S TOMMY

Victorian Opera has announced the postponement of its previously announced production of The Who's Tommy.

The show, which was set for the Palais Theatre, St Kilda from 14-22 August 2020, has been postponed until August 2021.

The one-night-only concert of Korngold's Die tote Stadt at Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall on Friday 21 August has also been cancelled due to continued travel restrictions, mandatory quarantine periods and the Department of Immigration advising there will be no international travel visa applications accepted at this time.

The company's ticketing team will contact all subscribers and ticket holders for affected performances.

