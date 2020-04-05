VIDEO: Watch the Australian Ballet's Full Production of THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Australian Ballet's The Sleeping Beauty is available to stream now!

The curtain goes up ... the audience gasps ... and David McAllister's spectaculara??Beautya??unfolds like a rose, drawing you into a world of romance, wonder and imperial grandeur.a??a??

Set to Tchaikovsky's celebrated score and blessed with breathtaking designs by Gabrielaa??Tylesova,a??this reawakened classic will sweep you off your feet.a??a??

Choreographya??: Marius Petipa

Production and additional choreography: a??David McAllistera??

Music: a??Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovskya??a??

Costume and set designa??: Gabriela Tylesova

Design Associate: a??Kat Chan

Dramaturgea??: Lucas Jervies

Lighting design:a?? Jon Buswell

Watch the full production here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You