VIDEO: Watch the Australian Ballet's Full Production of THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

Article Pixel Apr. 5, 2020  
The Australian Ballet's The Sleeping Beauty is available to stream now!

The curtain goes up ... the audience gasps ... and David McAllister's spectaculara??Beautya??unfolds like a rose, drawing you into a world of romance, wonder and imperial grandeur.a??a??

Set to Tchaikovsky's celebrated score and blessed with breathtaking designs by Gabrielaa??Tylesova,a??this reawakened classic will sweep you off your feet.a??a??

Choreographya??: Marius Petipa
Production and additional choreography: a??David McAllistera??
Music: a??Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovskya??a??
Costume and set designa??: Gabriela Tylesova
Design Associate: a??Kat Chan
Dramaturgea??: Lucas Jervies
Lighting design:a?? Jon Buswell

Watch the full production here.



