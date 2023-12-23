VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne

Moulin Rouge's Bert LaBonté, who plays Toulouse-Lautrec, travels from Geelong to Melbourne each show day to get to the beautiful Regent Theatre.

Watch footage from a day in the life of the performer here!

Melbourne was the first international city to host the 10-time Tony Award winning show after its dazzling Broadway debut. The Regent Theatre season coincided with the 20th anniversary year of Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film MOULIN ROUGE!

Despite losing more than 15 weeks of the season due to Covid-19 lockdowns in Victoria, Moulin Rouge! The Musical continued to captivate Melbourne, welcoming scores of enthralled guests to every sold-out performance across the Regent Theatre season.

WINNER OF 10 TONY AWARDS® including Best Musical, Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza featuring over 70 songs including everyone’s favourite Lady Marmalade, there are also thrilling new additions such as Chandelier, Single Ladies and Firework.

A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and — above all — love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Tickets for the return Melbourne season of Moulin Rouge! The Musical are on sale through 4 February only via Ticketek.



