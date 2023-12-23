Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne

Tickets for the return Melbourne season of Moulin Rouge! The Musical are on sale through 4 February only.

By: Dec. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour Photo 1 Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour
Gladys Knight Returns To Australia & New Zealand With 'The Farewell Tour' Photo 2 Gladys Knight Returns To Australia & New Zealand With 'The Farewell Tour'
Ann Sherry AO Will Serve as the New Chair of Circa Photo 3 Ann Sherry AO Will Serve as the New Chair of Circa
7 CAPTIVA ROAD Comes to Chapel Off Chapel Photo 4 7 CAPTIVA ROAD Comes to Chapel Off Chapel

VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne

Moulin Rouge's Bert LaBonté, who plays Toulouse-Lautrec, travels from Geelong to Melbourne each show day to get to the beautiful Regent Theatre.

Watch footage from a day in the life of the performer here!

Melbourne was the first international city to host the 10-time Tony Award winning show after its dazzling Broadway debut. The Regent Theatre season coincided with the 20th anniversary year of Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film MOULIN ROUGE!

Despite losing more than 15 weeks of the season due to Covid-19 lockdowns in Victoria, Moulin Rouge! The Musical continued to captivate Melbourne, welcoming scores of enthralled guests to every sold-out performance across the Regent Theatre season.

WINNER OF 10 TONY AWARDS® including Best Musical, Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza featuring over 70 songs including everyone’s favourite Lady Marmalade, there are also thrilling new additions such as Chandelier, Single Ladies and Firework.

A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and — above all — love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Tickets for the return Melbourne season of Moulin Rouge! The Musical are on sale through 4 February only via Ticketek.







RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
CHRISTMAS ROMANCE Announced At Asian Australian Drama Music Festival Photo
CHRISTMAS ROMANCE Announced At Asian Australian Drama Music Festival

Christmas Romance - This entertaining musical journey unravels a young lady's fantasy on Christmas Eve, with the innovative feature of a first Chinese Australian intercultural physical theatre piece combining rap singing and dance, this unique performance incorporates theatrical movement and music.

2
Stefan West Embarks On A Love-Fuelled Indie Adventure With Single, Happily Ever After Photo
Stefan West Embarks On A Love-Fuelled Indie Adventure With Single, 'Happily Ever After'

Hailing from the sun-kissed shores of Geelong, Australia, indie artist, Stefan West is set to release 'Happily Ever After' on 15th December, 2023, as the second single release from his upcoming transformative full-length debut album, 'Cambridge'. Meticulously produced and mixed by Chris Gatz at GM Sound Studios, Then mastered by Joe Carra at Crystal Mastering, this single is a harmonious marriage of heartfelt verses and melodies that dance through the senses.

3
7 CAPTIVA ROAD Comes to Chapel Off Chapel Photo
7 CAPTIVA ROAD Comes to Chapel Off Chapel

Working in direct collaboration with renowned American Executive Producer and Writer Andrea Ciannavei (The Sopranos, Mayans M.C, Borgia and upcoming Netflix drama The Corps), Anthropocene Play Company proudly present the world premiere of 7 Captiva Road this coming February.

4
Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour Photo
Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour

TEG Van Egmond are thrilled to launch the first Australian headline tour of Italian singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli. Son of the legendary Tuscan Tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo will perform in some of Australia's most spectacular venues across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth in support of his eponymous first album, Matteo.

More Hot Stories For You

CHRISTMAS ROMANCE Announced At Asian Australian Drama Music FestivalCHRISTMAS ROMANCE Announced At Asian Australian Drama Music Festival
Stefan West Embarks On A Love-Fuelled Indie Adventure With Single, 'Happily Ever After'Stefan West Embarks On A Love-Fuelled Indie Adventure With Single, 'Happily Ever After'
7 CAPTIVA ROAD Comes to Chapel Off Chapel7 CAPTIVA ROAD Comes to Chapel Off Chapel
Ann Sherry AO Will Serve as the New Chair of CircaAnn Sherry AO Will Serve as the New Chair of Circa

Videos

Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne Video
Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD Video
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits Video
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
Christmas Romance in Australia - Melbourne Christmas Romance
Cross Encounters (12/24-12/24)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-3/07)VIDEOS
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
Jazz Men in Australia - Melbourne Jazz Men
Athenaeum Theatre (1/10-1/11)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Melbourne Dinosaur World Live
The National Theatre (1/04-1/06)
Playhouse Pantomimes Presents A Christmas Carol in Australia - Melbourne Playhouse Pantomimes Presents A Christmas Carol
Doncaster Playhouse (12/20-12/24)
Dog Man: The Musical in Australia - Melbourne Dog Man: The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre (1/17-1/28)
Transwoman Kills Influencer in Australia - Melbourne Transwoman Kills Influencer
La Mama Courthouse (1/27-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You