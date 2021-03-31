VIDEO: See the Trailer for Australian Short Musical Film SUDDENLY

"SUDDENLY: A Short New Musical" will stream for free worldwide, from April 30th 2021. Available on YouTube, the brand new 30 minute musical film brings theatrical innovation to the next level in a production performed on stage that is entirely designed for camera.

"SUDDENLY" boasts an original pop/rock contemporary theatre score by Australian singer/songwriter Jordie Race-Coldrey, and a world-class cast of Australia's most exciting professional and forthcoming talent.

What started as a passion project helmed by Creative Producer, Dean Gild, quickly grew into a fully developed musical experience. The unique production embraces the digital renaissance of live theatre through filmed media, unifying the scale and electricity of live performance, with the nuance and intimacy of film.

"SUDDENLY" reveals the story of a stretched relationship between a mother and daughter, and how they are forced to confront the issues causing their rift, by reflecting on their past, their innate insecurities, and personal struggles. The musical foregrounds the importance of strong familial relationships, the power of confronting your past traumas, and acts as a reminder to appreciate what, and who, you have.

It wasn't too long ago that Jordie Race-Coldrey (Director, Composer, Co-Writer) and Dean Gild (Producer, Co-writer) were chatting over Zoom from their parents' houses, hypothesising what this project would be and how it might grow beyond the enthusiasm and passion they were sharing with each other. Not only were the effects of COVID-19 forcing everyone in every industry to pivot into new ways of operating, but the two of them had never even created something like this before the world turned upside down. Jordie and Dean were able to draw from a completely blank slate of traditions and standards and create something completely original. It's incredible what can be achieved with a room (or zoom) full of passionate young creatives.

Watch the trailer right now and prepare for the digital premiere on April 30th;