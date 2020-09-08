VIDEO: New Home Announced For Genesian Theatre Company

Plans are underway for the fit out of a brand new theatre space in the parish hall of St Joseph's Rozelle.

The Genesian Theatre Company has found a new home only one bus stop over the Anzac bridge from its current Kent St location!

Plans are underway for the fit out of a brand new theatre space in the parish hall of St Joseph's Rozelle, to be occupied by the Genesian Theatre Company upon completion in mid 2021.

Barry Nielsen, Genesian Theatre Director, commented "We are so pleased to have found a great new venue so close by that will be easy for our many loyal patrons to attend - and we are also keen to attract locals from the Rozelle area and offer them our tradition of high quality productions at an affordable price."

The company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 advice from the NSW government and its own industry bodies. Although conditions don't appear right just yet for performances to resume, the company hopes to return to the Kent St stage soon for a last curtain call or two before embarking on this new adventure in mid 2021! Watch out for an announcement of performance dates soon.

Watch the announcement video below!

Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You