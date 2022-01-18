Tony-Winning Musical FUN HOME Melbourne Debut Begins 10 February

Five time Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home will make its much anticipated debut in Melbourne in a special Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company co-production, in association with Midsumma Festival, opening on Thursday 10 February at Arts Centre Melbourne.

Based on Alison Bechdel's bestselling graphic novel about growing up and coming out, this ground-breaking musical is directed by Dean Bryant (Torch the Place), and features Lucy Maunder (Ladies in Black) and Ursula Searle (Mara Korper) playing Alison in her adult and teenage years respectively, along with young actors sharing the role of Alison as a child.

This critically acclaimed production also stars Silvie Paladino (Mamma Mia!) and Adam Murphy (Shakespeare in Love) as Alison's parents. The remarkable ensemble also features the talents of Euan Fistrovic Doidge (Pippin), Emily Havea (Wentworth) and more.

Dean Bryant said, 'I'm excited to be finally bringing Fun Home to Melbourne. Musicals are famously electrifying, but rarely have I worked on one that is as sharp as it is funny and moving.

'The response to the production in Sydney was overwhelming; tears, standing ovations and letters from the public about the impact seeing Fun Home had on them.

'The mix of nuanced and heartbreaking performances from the adults with the joy of real children onstage is something to behold. We're in the second week of re-rehearsals and that electricity is definitely back in the room.'

To celebrate the opening of Fun Home, MTC has partnered with The Wheeler Centre for a special Postcards From Abroad conversation with Alison Bechdel herself, debuting digitally from Monday 7 February. In conversation with Melbourne author, academic and comics researcher Ronnie Scott, Bechdel will discuss strength and mortality, the meaning of family - both the ones we're born into and the ones we choose - and the experience of seeing her coming out story adapted into a worldwide smash hit musical.

Alison Bechdel is a cartoonist - it's her job to fit stories into boxes; but her own life story sings outside the box. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing games in the family's funeral home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires.

Tickets for Fun Home are on sale now. For more information please visit mtc.com.au

03 8688 0800.