Tony-Nominated Play THE SOUND INSIDE Makes Its Australian Premiere

Nominated for six 2020 Tony Awards, including Best Play, The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp will make its Australian premiere, from 20 May at Arts Centre Melbourne.

Directed by Sarah Goodes (Home, I'm Darling), the production will see Catherine McClements (Three Little Words) return to MTC and star alongside Shiv Palekar (The Real Thing) in this riveting, profound and exquisite mystery.

An intimate character study of an Ivy League professor and student, The Sound Inside is an extraordinary showcase of playwriting dexterity that will keep you captivated from the start.

Director Sarah Goodes said, 'The Sound Inside haunts you in the same way a character from a great novel does - following you around for days after, quietly waiting for you when you wake up.

'It explores our need for story to make sense of our lives and is a totally gripping ride along the way.

'Having two actors of the calibre of Catherine McClements and Shiv Palekar promises to make it a night in the theatre you won't forget, both dark, funny and deeply moving it's the ultimate theatre experience - a celebration of that unique special bond of collective imagination between writer, performer and audience.'

Dates 20 May - 2 July

Venue Arts Centre Melbourne, Fairfax Studio

Tickets Tickets for The Sound Inside are on sale now. For more information visit mtc.com.au