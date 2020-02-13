Three New Shows Announced For Comedy Festival At The Malthouse

Three key shows are being featured at The Comedy Festival at The Malthouse as part of the 2020 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Check out the information below!

Clare Bartholomew & Daniel Tobias (Otto & Astrid/Die Roten Punkte) THE ANNIVERSARY 26 March - 19 April

From the creators of the multi award winning Otto & Astrid from the band Die Roten Punkte comes a new physical comedy, The Anniversary. In this brand new show, the pair play Jim and Barb, a Melbourne couple in their 70s who have been married for 50 years. Life has had its ups and downs, but they've stayed together through it all. But life is far from peachy - now they annoy one another so much, that they're desperately hoping that the other is ready to shuffle off this mortal coil and leave them in goddamn peace.

Maeve Marsden & Libby Woods (Mother's Ruin A Cabaret about Gin) FAT MUSICALS: A BODY OF WORK 26 March - 5 April

Bigger than Broadway, wider than the West End, join critically acclaimed cabaret stars Maeve Marsden and Libby Wood for a satirical look at musical theatre and its greatest (thinnest) leading ladies. With dry wit, stunning harmonies, ridiculous choreography, a jar of cookies and a good helping of feminist rage, Marsden & Wood deliver an irreverent exploration of body image, tongues planted firmly in cheek.

The Travelling Sisters THU THUS 'TWAS 30 March - 19 April

As someone very famous once said - "All the world's a stage, and all the men shall play all the parts". This masterclass in physical comedy will have your sides splitting from the pure absurd domesticity of these three clowns, playing three blokes from Dalby - Daryl, Vinnie and Berrick. These self-proclaimed thespians are putting on a play, rehearsing in their mothers' living rooms, garages and sheds. Encountering all of the problems familiar to any budding theatre-maker, it is only with the help of their mums (also played by the Sisters) that they are able to make their dreams a reality.





