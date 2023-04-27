Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Melbourne Cabaret Festival Returns in July

The full festival program will be revealed in early May.

Apr. 27, 2023  
The Melbourne Cabaret Festival Returns in July

The Melbourne Cabaret Festival will make its highly anticipated return from Tuesday 4 to Sunday 9 July 2023. Festival Producer Neville Sice revealed that two of Australia's favourite acts, RnB songstress Prinnie Stevens and award-winning music comedy trio The Kransky Sisters will headline the festival.

Sice stated, "We were determined to mark our return with two of Australia's most-loved, high-calibre cabaret shows, and that's exactly what audiences will receive."

After a bruising three years due to Covid restrictions, the festival has found a new home in the iconic art deco MEMO Music Hall in St Kilda. The adjoining hidden gem upstairs in the St Kilda RSL, The Ruby Carter Lounge, will also host boutique and intimate performances. "We are so delighted to return to the City of Port Phillip, where we started the Festival 12 years ago," added Sice.

Prinnie Stevens will perform 'Lady Sings The Blues', a story about women in song, their hurts, struggles, and pain. The show features the songs of greats such as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and iconic modern voices like Beyonce, Whitney and Sade. The audience will be transported to a speakeasy in New York and into the very heart of the star of the show Prinnie Stevens.

The Kransky Sisters will perform 'Assorted Nuts', a spicy mix of their hot hits. This eccentric trio of siblings from Esk will share their nutty stories and songs, including well-known tunes with a peculiar spin, played on an eclectic mix of instruments including musical saw, tuba and old reed keyboard. The show promises to be a delightful if not disturbing experience.

The full festival program will be revealed in early May, with Neville Sice predicting an eclectic line-up. "We received well over 100 show applications which is an incredibly positive and welcoming sign of optimism from cabaret performers excited to resume their performing careers and eager to enthusiastically support the return of the festival in its twelfth year."




JENS RADDA: SKANK SINATRA Comes to the Butterfly Club Photo
JENS RADDA: SKANK SINATRA Comes to the Butterfly Club
Having recently returned from award winning performances at Adelaide Fringe Festival and in Queensland, Jens Radda will be performing a new original show Jens Radda: Skank Sinatra at The Butterfly Club from 29 May - 3 June, 2023 at 7pm. The solo comedy cabaret show features live singing and piano by drag cabaret artist Jens Radda who delivers knock-out jokes and dazzling vocals.
Melbourne Talent Shines Alongside International Opera Sensations In TANNHAUSER Photo
Melbourne Talent Shines Alongside International Opera Sensations In TANNHAUSER
Melbourne-born talents, baritone Samuel Dundas and soprano Anna-Louise Cole, will both make exciting role debuts when Opera Australia presents Wagner's Tannhäuser in two exclusive concert performances at Hamer Hall on 17 and 20 May.
INTERVIEW: Guest Writer Hums Engineer Interviews Tyran Parke, Artistic Director of the Aus Photo
INTERVIEW: Guest Writer Hums Engineer Interviews Tyran Parke, Artistic Director of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival
BWWAustralia's Guest Writer Hums Engineer chats with Tyran Parke, Artistic Director of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival being held in Launceston, Tasmania from 17 - 21 May 2023
SHAKE RATTLE N ROLL The Happy Days Tour Returns at the Athenaeum Theatre Photo
SHAKE RATTLE 'N' ROLL The Happy Days Tour Returns at the Athenaeum Theatre
Following sell-out seasons across Australia in 2022, SHAKE RATTLE ‘N’ ROLL The Happy Days Tour is back, and it’s more spectacular and ready to rock audiences of all ages!  

More Hot Stories For You


JENS RADDA: SKANK SINATRA Comes to the Butterfly ClubJENS RADDA: SKANK SINATRA Comes to the Butterfly Club
April 26, 2023

Having recently returned from award winning performances at Adelaide Fringe Festival and in Queensland, Jens Radda will be performing a new original show Jens Radda: Skank Sinatra at The Butterfly Club from 29 May - 3 June, 2023 at 7pm. The solo comedy cabaret show features live singing and piano by drag cabaret artist Jens Radda who delivers knock-out jokes and dazzling vocals.
Melbourne Talent Shines Alongside International Opera Sensations In TANNHAUSERMelbourne Talent Shines Alongside International Opera Sensations In TANNHAUSER
April 26, 2023

Melbourne-born talents, baritone Samuel Dundas and soprano Anna-Louise Cole, will both make exciting role debuts when Opera Australia presents Wagner's Tannhäuser in two exclusive concert performances at Hamer Hall on 17 and 20 May.
SHAKE RATTLE 'N' ROLL The Happy Days Tour Returns at the Athenaeum TheatreSHAKE RATTLE 'N' ROLL The Happy Days Tour Returns at the Athenaeum Theatre
April 20, 2023

Following sell-out seasons across Australia in 2022, SHAKE RATTLE ‘N’ ROLL The Happy Days Tour is back, and it’s more spectacular and ready to rock audiences of all ages!  
IF UNICORNS WERE REAL Comes to The Butterfly Club in MayIF UNICORNS WERE REAL Comes to The Butterfly Club in May
April 19, 2023

Is happiness just a fairy-tale?  When two lost souls are brought together by Tinder, the boundaries of a first date are broken. Secrets are unveiled and skeletons are revealed. In Mollie Mooney's writing debut, the darker side of the dating game is brought to light. This is modern-day dating and a story as old as time.
Opera Australia Performs Philip Glass Masterpiece In MelbourneOpera Australia Performs Philip Glass Masterpiece In Melbourne
April 18, 2023

In a one-night-only, Melbourne exclusive concert, Opera Australia will present its premiere performance of Philip Glass' hypnotic masterpiece, Satyagraha at Hamer Hall on Saturday 13 May.
share