The Kiln Program Part 2 Announced

Arts Centre Melbourne has announced Part 2 of The Kiln program of discussions, masterclasses, networking events, forums and training for artists and arts workers this winter from 2 - 28 June, 2019. The second iteration follows the successful launch of Arts Centre Melbourne's dedicated sector development program in 2017, this time taking over foyer spaces in Hamer Hall, Playhouse, State Theatre and The Channel.

Melbourne's independent and small-to-medium arts community can explore, hone and develop professional practice through workshops, talks and events from leading Australian artists and companies. Arts Centre Melbourne is partnering with Arts Access Victoria, Casa Cultura, Melbourne Fringe, Theatre Network Australia and Creative Victoria.

Workshop and panel topics include Safe Theatres for Independents, disability and the performing arts, inclusive leadership, intercultural performance and sustainable practice.

Part 1 of The Kiln program was announced in May. Part 2 program details are included in the event listings below.

Arts Centre Melbourne presents

The Kiln

Hamer Hall, Playhouse, State Theatre foyers and The Channel

1 - 28 June, 2019

Free and ticketed events

For details visit https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/festival-and-series/the-kiln

The KILN Program: Part 2

Mindfulness and Creative Flow



This workshop will explore how to work in creative flow states in a healthy and productive way. Workshop facilitated by mindfulness educator, Coco Nkrumah.

11 June, 11.30am

Playhouse Stalls Foyer

Just Not That Many & Real Talk Panel



#justnotthatmany provocateurs and creatives Artemis Munoz, Alice Qin and Sonya Suares lead a panel discussion together with artist and activist Kate Hood about representation and inclusion in the arts. Following on from Arts Centre Melbourne's photoshoot on June 3, the #justnotthatmany Real Talk panel is an opportunity for all members of the arts community to connect, engage in dialogue and get inspired about enriching our artistic practice through inclusivity.

11 June, 4pm

Playhouse Stalls foyer

Intercultural Performance: Reframing Practice for Artists

This workshop is for artists who are interested in building language and skills around nurturing the va (sacred space that balances relationships in harmony) within the rehearsal room and development processes. Topics covered will include challenging the history and meaning of intercultural theatre, building safe spaces within colonial institutions, cultural appropriation, articulating your practice in your language, kinaesthetic development and how to overcome these challenges within the independent sector.

18 June, 10am

Hamer Hall Stalls foyer

Intercultural Performance: Reframing Practice for Arts Workers

This workshop is for arts workers who are interested in building language and skills around nurturing the kaupapa (principles and ideas) that guide the va (sacred space that balances relationships in harmony) embedded in organisational arts spaces. These workshops are designed for general managers, producers, executives and directors independent or working within a company structure. Topics covered include challenging the history and meaning of intercultural theatre, translating meaningful community engagement into audience engagement, carving out sustainable pathways for emerging First Nations & Culturally and Linguistically Diverse artists, and prioritising self-determination for them within colonial infrastructure.

19 June, 10am

Hamer Hall Stalls foyer

Nexus 'Chain Reaction' Public Podcast Series



Based on the UK's Radio 4 chat show podcast 'Chain Reaction', the leading question for each new interview will be the last topic in the previous interview. Each Chain Reaction interview goes for a minimum of 5 minutes and will open up great vox-pop dialogue around the 21st century concept of disability.

12 and 13 June, 12pm & 5pm

The Channel

The Learnings of Embedding Access in Creativity



Join Sarah Ward and Bec Matthews, lead creatives behind Queen Kong, and multi-talented performer Emma J Hawkins as they share their learnings and experiences about creating performance with access embedded at its heart. Facilitated by award-winning writer, speaker and appearance activist Carly Findlay.



17 June, 4pm

Playhouse Stalls foyer

Ableton User Group Melbourne

A community get-together of producers, musicians and likeminded creatives to share ideas, discussions, presentations and projects through Ableton Live. Ableton Live is a fast, fluid and flexible software for music creation and performance. It comes with effects.

19 June, 7pm

The Channel

Safe Theatres for Independents

Safe Theatres Australia is an organisation committed to creating theatrical workspaces that are free of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination; workspaces that are safe for everyone. This Safe Theatres for Independents workshop will focus on how those working in the small-to-medium and independent sector might deal with potential scenarios involving workplace bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment, especially in the absence of formal workplace policies. Speakers include Kim Tran (Live Performance Australia), Eryn Jean Norvill (Safe Theatres) and Tracy Margieson (Arts Wellbeing Collective). Justice Connect's Head of Not-for-profit Law lawyer Juanita Pope will also be on hand to respond to participant questions. This workshop will be hosted by theatre-maker and facilitator Kate Sulan.

20 June, 1:30pm

Hamer Hall Stalls foyer

Exploring Sensory Dramaturgy for Access

This three-part professional development series is a hands-on collaborative exploration of ways to engage children with disabilities through sensory arts practice, hosted by artists Michelle Hovane and Francis Italiano of Sensorium Theatre.

21 June, 10am & 4pm

State Theatre Lounge, Arts Centre Melbourne

Participants are guided to use thier somatic imagination to explore each of your own senses and investigate how personal and cultural filters result in different perceptions of sensory prompts. Participants and Sensorium Theatre artists will share their methodologies for creating inclusive and sensory art, and investigate questions that arise in this field.

22 June, 10am & 5.30pm

ArtPlay

Participants' senses with be awakened in a partner exercise to consider how sensory elements can be used as 'access points' to performances for neuro-diverse audiences. In small groups, participants will create and reflect upon sensory vignettes to explore ways of conveying meaning, mood and intention.

28 June, 6pm & 7.30pm

Pavilion, Arts Centre Melbourne

Attend a special deconstructed performance of Whoosh! followed by a Q&A and informal gathering with the Sensorium Theatre artists.

Queering Your Practice

Explore how theatre artists, regardless of their identity, can create a queer friendly rehearsal room and creative process. Run by Double Water Sign, namely Bridget Balodis, Kai Bradley and Rachel Perks, this four-hour workshop will involve discussions, work in small groups and practical exercises. The work it will look at gender accessible language, intuitive devising processes, rehearsal room hierarchies and how to frame the body.



24 June, 10am

Playhouse Stalls foyer

Tour Well

The Arts Wellbeing Collective recently released Tour Well, a resource promoting positive mental health and wellbeing while on tour. Join a workshop to unpack some of the themes addressed in Tour Well, and explore how to design and manage tours to maximise positive mental health and wellbeing for the whole company. These sessions will be facilitated by Dr Jane Miskovic-Wheatley.

20-21 June, 10am

State Theatre Lounge

TNA's THIS IS HOW WE DO IT & Indie Practice Exchange

Facilitated by Theatre Network Australia, independent artists and producers are invited to join special guests, Tariro Mavondo, Gareth Hart and Emma Hall, as they reflect on the intersections of their own varied arts practices. Theatre Network Australia (TNA) is the leading Australian industry development organisation for contemporary small to medium and independent performing arts. TNA strengthens artists and arts organisations; influences cultural policy; facilitates critical debate; and advocates for a more robust, interconnected and innovative sector. TNA is a national organisation with a dedicated Victorian program.

25 June, 1:30pm

Hamer Hall Stalls foyer

The Kiln Arts Sector Networking Event

Arts Centre Melbourne hosts an industry night that welcomes any and all from the arts sector. Come meet our programming team and find out how they operate and curate the work that gets presented on our stages. Participants will also have the chance to listen to the Director of the Reimagining Project, Chris King, who will speak about Arts Centre Melbourne plans to revitalise our iconic Theatres Building and assist the Victorian Government in making the Melbourne Arts Precinct more accessible and inclusive for all Victorians.

25 June, 5pm

Hamer Hall Stalls foyer

Accessible Sound Expression

A practical, hands-on workshop for both artists and teachers who are interested in exploring a range of music technology options for inclusive creative music making. The facilitators, Megan Spragg and Tanya McKenna, have worked extensively with music technology experts to research, develop and adapt interfaces to enable greater participation within creative arts experiences particularly for children with disability.

27 June, 4pm

The Channel

Ritual/Re-route/Re-connect

Led by contemporary dancer and performing artist Anna Seymour, this experiential workshop will offer some insights behind Anna Seymour's latest choreographic work including tools to connect with your physical, visual and tactile awareness in movement. Anna will also open up conversations about themes of collaboration, culture, language and communication. Innate knowledge of Deaf culture will be shared and applied to movement as ritual.



28 June, 2pm

Chunky Move

The Art of Pride

Join Larissa MacFarlane, Producer of the Disability Pride Wall, and Maddie Little the inaugural winner of the Stella Young Award at they announce the 2019 Stella Young Award recipient at this networking event that celebrates us, the artists. Hear Larissa MacFarlane, Producer of the Disability Pride Mural talk about her experience of bringing artists with disability together in a creative and public expression of pride making Australia's first Disability Pride Mural. This will be followed by a screening of the short documentary film, The Disability Pride Wall, directed by Naomi Chainey.

27 June, 7:30pm

The Channel





