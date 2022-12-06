TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Comes to Athenaeum 2
Performances run 24 December 2022 – 28 January 2023.
This Summer school holidays, the adventurous Tinkerbell will fly into Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre and meet up with the fairies from A Midsummer Night's Dream to create an enchanting world of song and dance.
The cheeky Mustardseed, fluttery Moth, daring Cobweb and sweet Peaseblossom will join Tinkerbell on a magical quest to find her lost wings from 24 December 2022 to 28 January 2023.
The audience is encouraged to join in the fun and attend the show in their favourite fancy dress. Come as a fairy, an elf, a Jedi, a pirate or even your favourite superhero. All are welcome!
"We love seeing the little ones get dressed up and involved in the fun that is interactive theatre," said Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM. "Children are the most engaged and enthusiastic audience you can find, so it's a pleasure to be able to bring Tinkerbell to the stage, and a smile to their faces this summer."
"With a twist on the Shakespearean classic A Midsummer Night's Dream, it's not just about the children! These mischievous fairies deliver some hilarious chuckles for the adults as well as some fabulously catchy pop songs you won't mind hearing on repeat in the car. Audiences young and old will each take something unique from the show, and parents can enjoy an air conditioned day out with the kids entertained - for a few hours at least!" Elston commented.
Direct from sell-out seasons in Sydney, Adelaide and London, this show is bound to dazzle and should not be missed
More Hot Stories For You
December 5, 2022
Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host, Jay Shetty, has announced his first ever world tour, Jay Shetty: Love Rules, which will come to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in April 2023. In a 90-minute experience, Jay will take the audience on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, including live meditations, experiments, and demonstrations.
Melbourne's Sea Shanty Singing Cult Choir is Bound For South Australia
December 5, 2022
Hot on the heels of sell-out performances at the 2021 and 2022 Melbourne Fringe Festivals and 2022 Midsumma Festival, “SEAMEN! THE SEA SHANTY SPECTACULAR” is set to make its South Australian premiere!
WALANBAA YULU-GI – BURN THE FLOOR Will Embark on Australian Tour
December 1, 2022
As the world renown Australian Ballroom and Latin dance company Burn The Floor passes its 25th year, the performing group will collaborate with First Nations star Mitch Tambo to create a brand-new dance production to premiere in Melbourne in July 2023.
BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour is Coming to Australia in January 2023
November 29, 2022
Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, will arrive in Australia in January 2023 playing Arena’s around the country.
Full Cast Announced for Australian Production of & JULIET at the Regent Theatre
November 29, 2022
The Producers of the Broadway and West End smash hit & JULIET have announced the incredible cast for the production’s Australian season at the Regent Theatre, Melbourne, when performances commence on February 26.