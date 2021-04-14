Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THIS EFFING LADY! Adds New Shows at The Brunswick Ballroom

The one-woman show stars legendary Australian actress Amanda Muggleton.

Apr. 14, 2021  

Melbourne's most dynamic and exciting new performance venue, the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM is thrilled to announce that due to demand, four new shows have been added to the Melbourne season of Coral Browne: This Effing Lady, currently playing at the Brunswick Ballroom as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Directed by Nadia Tass, the critically acclaimed one-woman show stars legendary Australian actress Amanda Muggleton and is based on the life of the BAFTA award winning Australian star of stage and screen, Coral Browne, putting the Grande Dame back in the spotlight where she belongs.

Diva, adventuress, beauty, wit... the flamboyant Coral Browne travelled a world away from her humble Australian beginnings to become the toast of the London stage in the 1940s. Born in West Footscray, her good friend Barry Humphries described her as "magnificently Melbourne".

Sexually adventurous, with a deliciously bawdy wit, Coral was as well known for her glamorous lifestyle as she was for her memorable stage and screen performances (Auntie Mame, The Killing of Sister George, Dennis Potter's Dreamchild and Alan Bennett's An Englishman Abroad). She had a string of famous lovers, including Paul Robeson and Maurice Chevalier, and enjoyed a late-life marriage to the king of schlock horror, Vincent Price.

Tickets On Sale Now at Brunswickballroom.com.au and Moshtix.


