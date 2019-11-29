THECHO!R Will Celebrate Their Tenth Anniversary At Collingwood Town Hall

THECHO!R, with founding Artistic Director, Dr Jonathon Welch AM, are proud to mark their tenth anniversary at Sharing The Joy on Sunday 15th December at 3pm, in the Collingwood Town Hall.

Celebrating a decade of extraordinary music making, friendship and community, this concert features the sensational Liane Keegan, Claire Patti and Daniel Brinsmead as special guest artists, all long term collaborators and friends of THECHO!R. There will truly be something for everyone, with many of THECHO!R's great musical highlights from their vast repertoire, including the world premiere of their newly commissioned work "The Call' by Daniel Brinsmead.

Collaborating extensively with a wide range of artists, including Choir of Hard Knocks, African Children's Choir, Deborah Cheetham, Dhungala Children's Choir, Pevan and Sarah and the Play It Forward choirs. THECHO!R has sung at some of Australia's most prestigious venues including Melbourne Recital Centre, Sydney Opera House and will take to the high seas on board the BRAVO Cruise of Performing Arts.

THECHO!R has performed in many memorable concerts at festivals, fundraisers, flash mobs and everything in between, raising thousands of dollars in much needed funds for many community based organisations, including Choir of Hard Knocks, African Children's Choir, Dhungala Children's Choir, Dolly's Dream, St Vincent's Hospital in both Melbourne and Sydney, CWA Alphington Branch and Play It Forward.

Jonathon comments "Calling this concert 'Sharing The Joy' is very appropriate. I created THECHO!R to share my joy of music making and the wonderful community it creates.

This was our motto from the beginning, whether during rehearsals or at performances, music is so cathartic. I'm incredibly proud of how we continue to challenge ourselves and what we continue to achieve together."

Tickets are from $28 concession to $35 for an adult in cabaret style seating on tables of 10. Book at thechoir.com.au

Funds will go to THECHO!R's own composition fund, for a new commission in 2020.





