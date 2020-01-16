THE WIZARD OF OZ ARENA SPECTACULAR Embarks on an Australian Tour Beginning This Month

The Wizard of Oz Arena Spectacular will embark on a tour of Australian, kicking off at the Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday 25th January 2020 for two shows only.

This all-new arena production of THE WIZARD OF OZ brings one of the most beloved fantasy tales of all time to life like you've never seen it before, featuring over 700 performers on stage.

The stage for the show is the size of three basketball courts (large enough to hold the 700-strong cast) and the entire set has a 9-metre high LED screen wrapped around it where wall-to-wall animations will bring the land of Oz to life in vivid colour unlike any other production of THE WIZARD OF OZ has done before.

a??

"This show is a real feast for the eyes," says Producer Megan Whiting. "It has the feel of a rock concert with the charm of a fairy tale, the magic and spectacle of an Olympics opening ceremony and all the heart of the original story that audiences through the decades have come to adore."

a??

With over 3,000 individual costumes and 2,000 wigs plus state-of-the-art lighting and sound, this is a journey down the Yellow Brick Road unlike any other!

a??

Choreographed by Callum Mansfield, the show incorporates truly imaginative staging techniques to create breathtaking sequences involving hundreds of performers moving in synchronisation across the massive stage.

"This is a total reimagining of Oz," says Tim O'Connor, "so if you think you've seen it all before, think again."

a??

The show stars Gold Logie winner John Wood, newcomer Carly Bettinson as Dorothy, with Chris Geoghegan as the Scarecrow, Michael Nunn as Tinman and Josh Whitten as Lion. Aurélie Roque plays Glinda the Good Witch, and Bil Heit strikes fear in the hearts of children all over Oz as the Wicked Witch of the West.

a??

Directed by Tim O'Connor and choreographed by Callum Mansfield, with Music Direction by Dennett Hudson, Set Design by Frances Hannaway, Sound Design by John Taylor and Lighting Design by Trudy Dalgleish. Illustrations by Elizabeth Botte and Animations by Optikal Bloc.

a??

THE WIZARD OF OZ - ARENA SPECTACULAR opened at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in April 2019, before heading to Brisbane Entertainment Centre in July 2019, Adelaide Entertainment Centre in October 2019 and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in January 2020. More cities to be announced soon.

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz Arena Spectacular are now available through TakeYourSeats.com.

For more information, visit https://www.wizardofozarena.com/.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You