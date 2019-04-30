THE SISTERS; OR, GALILEO'S PENANCE Comes to The Butterfly Club

24 Carrot Productions presents The Sisters; or, Galileo's Penance, an original play based on the true story of Galileo's illegitimate daughters. Confined to a convent at a young age, their interest in science and religion was not considered important on the world stage. But their frustration and confusion, and ultimately their bond, is still relatable today.

The history of science and religion is generally written as stories about men. This play focuses instead on women, women who were often overlooked by both religious and scientific institutions. There is relatively little known about the historical figures of Livia and Virginia (Galileo's illegitimate daughters), but their predicament touches on the ways in which women were - and still are - marginalised in a variety of different ways. Writer and director Sharmini Kumar says, "I wanted to tell a story about family, about people you are stuck with even though they know exactly which buttons to push to irritate you. And I wanted to show their struggle for meaning, for knowledge, in a way that people today could relate to."

24 Carrot Productions was formed by theatre- and film-maker Sharmini Kumar, and has

been producing independent theatre since 2011, including '2 Gentlemen', 'The

Complete Works of Shakespeare', 'The Importance of Being Ernest', 'Shakespeare in

Therapy' and 'The Margins of Persuasion'. These are works that take innovative

approaches to presentation of theatre while remaining accessible and enjoyable

for a variety of audiences.

This production opens on MAY 27 and runs until JUNE 1. Bookings recommended.

Show Details: The Sisters; or, Galileo's Penance

Dates: May 27-June 1, 2019

Time: various

Cost: $25-32

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





