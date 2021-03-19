THE EXECUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED Comes to Chapel Off Chapel

Welcome to the live TV studio of primetime game show 'Judge Your Neighbour'. After ten years of perfect justice where you, the people, have decided who lives and dies, our show is going stronger than ever. Each week, five naughty criminals are brought onto our stage and compete head-to-head in brutal and daring challenges in a bid for your support. Four will be executed. One walks free, decided by you.

Set in a world where democracy has fallen and a mysterious organisation called The Social Network has risen to power, the legal system was swiftly handed over to the entertainment world to ensure the people had a voice in what is deemed right and wrong. But after five hundred episodes over ten years of fake smiles and sadistic games, cracks are beginning to form in this TV family, conspiracies are rising, and the perfect world they portray is about to come crashing down with shocking consequences for everyone.

Beyond the realms of traditional theatre, the audience is invited to participate and enter this world from the moment they enter the door. Joining in with challenges, engaging in light hearted banter with the narcissistic presenters, and eventually deciding who deserves forgiveness, this experience invites audiences to spend an evening being fully entertained, but leave reflecting on how we navigate the foggy middle ground of morality and ultimately deciding if others are bad human beings.

After a successful developmental season in 2018 and taken to a whole new level with two years of workshopping, this show is from the provocative mind of Impending Storm Productions artistic director, Kieran Gould-Dowen. Often described as Black Mirror does Hunger Games, it's a show Melbourne audiences will not want to miss.

"There aren't enough words to describe my excitement to be bringing this show to Melbourne. We have a sensational cast, a huge team of talented creatives working tirelessly to bring an unforgettable production value to the show, and the play itself is equally hilarious, thought provoking, terrifying and dark. Marking our tenth production in Melbourne and our first production under our new company name as Impending Storm Productions, I feel honoured to be working with great humans towards an evening people will not forget anytime soon." - Gould-Dowen - Writer, Director & Producer.

This production opens on 5th May 2021 and runs for four nights.

Tickets: chapeloffchapel.com.au